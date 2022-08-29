Boris Johnson will try to make comeback as PM, Rory Stewart says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson will try to make comeback as PM, Rory Stewart says

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 11:05 am
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson could try to make a comeback, a former Tory Cabinet minister has said (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson could try to make a comeback, a former Tory Cabinet minister has said (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Boris Johnson could try to force his way back into office, a former Conservative Cabinet minister has predicted.

Rory Stewart, who ran against Mr Johnson for the Tory leadership in 2019, likened the outgoing Prime Minister to former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi and ex-US president Donald Trump, who are plotting comebacks.

The former international development minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m afraid he has an extraordinary ego and he believes that he was badly treated.

Rory Stewart
Former Tory MP Rory Stewart predicts Boris Johnson will try to make a comeback (Aaron Chown/PA)

“He doesn’t see the reality which is that he was a terrible Prime Minister and that he lost his job because of deep flaws of character.

“And yes I fear we’re going to end up with a second Berlusconi or a second Trump trying to rock back in again.”

Mr Johnson was ousted by his own MPs after a slew of scandals and is set to be replaced at No 10 by Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak next week.

Mr Stewart also told The Guardian: “I think he is dangerous and there are people out there who want him to come back…

“He’s going to be hovering around, hoping for a populist return.”

Mr Johnson could reportedly take another shot at the leadership if his successor, widely expected to be Ms Truss, is brought down by the cost-of-living crisis.

One obstacle could be the Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether Mr Johnson lied to MPs over Downing Street lockdown parties, but some of his allies have already denounced the probe as a “witch hunt”.

Mr Stewart, a long-time critic of Mr Johnson, quit the Conservative Party in 2019 after losing the whip for voting to block a no-deal Brexit.

He has been appointed president of the GiveDirectly international aid charity.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Bins have been overflowing on the streets of Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Waste and cleansing services to resume in Edinburgh
Liz Truss’s camp says she will not finalise her plans for crucial cost-of-living support before receiving the ‘full support and advice’ only available to the government of the day (Joe Giddens/PA)
Truss cost-of-living plan stalled until she gets ‘full support and advice’ as PM
(Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Increasingly polarised’ race debate must turn to concrete action – report
The MS Victoria ferry berthed in the Port of Leith, Edinburgh, which is providing temporary accommodation to Ukrainian refugees invited to Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Cole-Hamilton demands more Ukrainian refugee support ahead of Leith ship visit
Pub and brewing bosses have warned that soaring energy bills will lead to closures without new support (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pubs and brewers warn over mass closures as energy bills leap 300%
Nottingham City Centre, Market Square (PA)
East Midlands could receive new powers in first of its kind devolution deal
Brian Cox appeared at the Edinburgh International Book Festival to discuss his new book (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Brian Cox: Scotland ‘ripe’ for independence but needs more confidence
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi is travelling to the US (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nadhim Zahawi visits US to push for co-operation on cost-of-living crisis
Liz Truss at a hustings event in Norwich North, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss ‘flip-flopping’ on energy bills causing ‘unnecessary worry’ – Labour
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to visit a business in North Dorset (Oli Scarff/PA)
Johnson hails gigabit broadband expansion as he enters final week in office

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0