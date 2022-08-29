Store closures at five-year low due to post-pandemic demand, report reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Store closures at five-year low due to post-pandemic demand, report reveals

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 12:41 pm
The High Street in Canterbury, Kent, as a new programme aimed at supporting businesses with a high growth potential has been launched (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The High Street in Canterbury, Kent, as a new programme aimed at supporting businesses with a high growth potential has been launched (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Physical business outlet closures have dropped to the lowest level in five years, driven by the release of pent up post-pandemic demand, according to a new report.

New data shows the first half of 2022 saw net closures, the number of closures less the number of openings, of physical businesses outlets, as opposed to online shops, at 12 per day.

The number is the lowest since 2017 and 30% lower than the first half of 2021, according to the latest Store Openings and Closures report published by professional services firm PwC.

Shopping stock
Net physical business closures are down at their lowest level in five years (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The report used data on multiple retail operators, business which run five or more outlets nationally.

Lisa Hooker, Industry Leader for Consumer Markets at PwC UK, said the figure gave “some reason for optimism” but positivity came with “significant concerns” over the rising cost of living and the impact on consumer spending.

She said: “While the outlook is better than it was during the height of the pandemic, it’s worth noting that the numbers still show a decline, with our net numbers equating to 12 closures a day in the first half of this year.

“Added to that, retail footfall remains 10-15% below pre-pandemic levels and openings lack momentum, particularly outside leisure.

“With soaring prices for food, petrol and utility bills, inflation at a 40-year high and the Bank of England warning the UK will fall into a prolonged recession at the end of this year, this will impact everyone, and is only expected to deepen.”

While openings have yet to recover to pre-pandemic rates, leisure businesses like takeaways, restaurants, amusement arcades, and DIY businesses are leading the recovery.

While restaurants have seen some of the worst performance over the past three years, the report said they have been taking advantage of lower rents and vacant spaces.

The number of amusement arcades has also shown growth for the same reasons.

The report also said an uptick in DIY shops was primarily down to home improvement trends formed during lockdowns.

However, outside the leisure sector the rate of closures is generally higher.

Banks and financial services saw net closures of 199 in the first half of 2022, matched by the number of charity shops which closed their doors.

Betting shops saw 226 net closures, a decline the report put largely down to legislative changes.

Fashion retailers saw 128 net closures, however, this number was significantly lower previous years with 1,063 fashion retailers closed in the first half of 2021.

The report outlines how closures have been accelerating since the mid 2010s, fuelled largely by a shift to online services.

The pandemic brought a shakeout of over expanded businesses like restaurant chains or fashion retailers, according to the report.

Closures peaked at around 61 per day in the first half of 2020 but that rate decreased to 34 per day in the first half of 2022.

The report suggests that openings have stabilised but are still down, sitting at 21 openings per day vs 32 for the same period in 2017.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Bins have been overflowing on the streets of Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Waste and cleansing services to resume in Edinburgh
Liz Truss’s camp says she will not finalise her plans for crucial cost-of-living support before receiving the ‘full support and advice’ only available to the government of the day (Joe Giddens/PA)
Truss cost-of-living plan stalled until she gets ‘full support and advice’ as PM
(Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Increasingly polarised’ race debate must turn to concrete action – report
The MS Victoria ferry berthed in the Port of Leith, Edinburgh, which is providing temporary accommodation to Ukrainian refugees invited to Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Cole-Hamilton demands more Ukrainian refugee support ahead of Leith ship visit
Pub and brewing bosses have warned that soaring energy bills will lead to closures without new support (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pubs and brewers warn over mass closures as energy bills leap 300%
Nottingham City Centre, Market Square (PA)
East Midlands could receive new powers in first of its kind devolution deal
Brian Cox appeared at the Edinburgh International Book Festival to discuss his new book (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Brian Cox: Scotland ‘ripe’ for independence but needs more confidence
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi is travelling to the US (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nadhim Zahawi visits US to push for co-operation on cost-of-living crisis
Liz Truss at a hustings event in Norwich North, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss ‘flip-flopping’ on energy bills causing ‘unnecessary worry’ – Labour
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to visit a business in North Dorset (Oli Scarff/PA)
Johnson hails gigabit broadband expansion as he enters final week in office

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0