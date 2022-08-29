Trade union chief defends Keir Starmer’s support of workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Trade union chief defends Keir Starmer’s support of workers

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 3:46 pm
Sir Keir Starmer (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer (Ben Birchall/PA)

A trade union boss has defended Sir Keir Starmer’s support of working people and criticised the general secretary of Unite for saying Labour needs to “get a spine”.

Shopworkers’ trade union Usdaw’s leader Paddy Lillis said Sharon Graham’s criticism of the Labour leader was “unfair” and should be directed towards the Government instead.

“I think it’s actually unfair. I think Keir Starmer has demonstrated over and over again that he’s on the side of workers. He understands the industrial actions taking place at the minute,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme.

“We need to be, as a trade union movement and a Labour movement, putting the blame squarely where it belongs. And that’s with this Tory Government who have been missing in action”.

Ms Graham told the BBC on Sunday: “From my point of view, I think we are doing Labour a favour actually by saying ‘look, get a spine, stick up for workers’”.

She said the party needed to provide “a strong message” and do more to back workers seeking pay rises as employers make big profits.

But Mr Lillis called for a “degree of silence” from his fellow trade union chief.

“I think there’s a degree of silence needed sometimes and let the Labour leadership get on with taking the fight to the Tories and holding them to account for what’s wrong with this country in this moment in time,” he said.

Labour leadership contest
Sir Keir Starmer with Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis (Pete Byrne/PA)

It comes amid weeks of worsening industrial relations and accusations from union officials that the Government is doing little or nothing to help workers struggling with mounting bills.

Strikes or ballots for industrial action, which look like they may stretch into the autumn, have been called across various sectors in what the unions have described as a “summer of solidarity” in a growing drive for pay rises in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Sir Keir attracted criticism when he urged frontbenchers to stay away from rail strikes last month and sacked Sam Tarry, a shadow transport minister, for giving media interviews from picket lines.

Mr Lillis said: “Anyone that’s doing the Labour Party down doesn’t do us a favour.

“If you look over history, we’ve had six Labour prime ministers in our history and each time we turn on each other.

“This is a shadow cabinet that’s worked with the trade union leaders to come up with an employment rights green paper, looking at what they will introduce in power. So to turn round and say Keir Starmer’s not supportive of workers is not true”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss during a hustings event in Norwich North, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss pulls out of interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson
(Ben Mitchell/PA)
Navy carrier Prince of Wales limping back to shore after breaking down
Humza Yousaf visited the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
NHS facing a ‘really challenging winter’ – Humza Yousaf
The High Street in Canterbury, Kent, as a new programme aimed at supporting businesses with a high growth potential has been launched (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Store closures at five-year low due to post-pandemic demand, report reveals
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson could try to make a comeback, a former Tory Cabinet minister has said (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Boris Johnson will try to make comeback as PM, Rory Stewart says
The Agriculture Bill is expected in 2023 (David Cheskin/PA)
Consultation launched on Scottish Government’s Agriculture Bill
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Criminal barristers in England and Wales set to walk out on strike
The Lady Justice statue atop the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey, London. (Nick Ansell/PA)
Why are criminal barristers striking and what will happen to court cases?
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has broken down off the south coast shortly after it embarked for exercises in the US (Ben Mitchell/PA)
HMS Prince of Wales breaks down off south coast after departing for US
The Liz Truss camp has said the Tory leadership frontrunner is leaning towards targeted support over extra help for all to ease the cost-of-living crisis, but maintained she is not “ruling anything out” at this stage (Jane Barlow/PA)
Truss ‘favours targeted help over support for all’ to ease cost-of-living crisis

More from Press and Journal

The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0
Stagecoach is looking for feedback on its proposed timetable changes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Stagecoach says proposed timetable changes in Aberdeenshire will reduce journey times
0
Highland League Weekly, August 29, featured image
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Formartine United v Brora Rangers and Strathspey…
0
Overflowing bins on the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
0
forres assault
Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after 84-year-old woman 'seriously injured' in Forres