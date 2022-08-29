Nadhim Zahawi visits US to push for co-operation on cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nadhim Zahawi visits US to push for co-operation on cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 10:32 pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi is travelling to the US (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi is travelling to the US (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is travelling to the United States this week to seek joint solutions to the cost-of-living crisis with top bankers and US government officials.

He will push for co-operation on energy security, financial services, and tackling spiralling prices and slower growth, the Treasury said.

Mr Zahawi’s trip to New York and Washington DC comes in what could be his final days at the helm of the department, as whoever emerges as Boris Johnson’s successor on September 5 is likely to install a new chancellor.

Labour has condemned the taxpayer-funded trip at a time when the Government should be “listening to people here at home”.

It is understood the Prime Minister will focus on domestic priorities, with visits around the UK in his final week in No 10.

The Government has been accused of being missing in action amid resounding warnings that people are facing a dire winter with rocketing energy bills, while neither candidate to replace Mr Johnson has set out in full how they would help households.

But Mr Zahawi has insisted he has been working tirelessly to come up with proposals for either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak for more support.

The Chancellor said: “We have a strong and resilient UK economy and are easing the burden facing families at home with an unprecedented £37 billion support package, while working flat out to develop further options for a new prime minister.

“But these global pressures must be overcome through global efforts. I’m determined – here in the US – to work closely with my allies on the common challenges we face to create a fairer and more resilient economy at home and abroad.”

After arriving in New York on Monday, Mr Zahawi will meet banking chiefs at the New York Stock Exchange to discuss setting the highest possible standard for US-UK financial services co-operation, according to the Treasury.

He will then head to Washington DC to discuss support for Ukraine, the global economic outlook and energy security with senior stakeholders at the US central bank, the US Treasury and international financial institutions.

He is “expected to indicate a desire for increased civil nuclear co-operation and closer working between the UK and US nuclear industries on developing technologies, such as small and advanced modular reactors,” the Treasury said.

Possible further sanctions against Russia are also on the agenda.

Mr Zahawi will also hold conversations about the UK economy as a competitive economic and green technology hub at two think tanks based in the US capital, and visit a biopharmaceutical facility, before arriving back in the UK on Friday.

James Murray, Labour’s shadow financial secretary to the Treasury, said: “Families across the country are desperately worried about the massive rise in energy bills that is on the way but we’re stuck with this do-nothing Tory Government. Now we discover the Chancellor is jetting off to an international chinwag.

“Rather than going on another junket at the taxpayers’ expense, the Chancellor should start listening to people here at home and implementing Labour’s fully funded plan to freeze energy bills.”

The Treasury did not indicate how much the trip would cost, saying the expenses would be published in the usual way via transparency returns.

