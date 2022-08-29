Cole-Hamilton demands more Ukrainian refugee support ahead of Leith ship visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cole-Hamilton demands more Ukrainian refugee support ahead of Leith ship visit

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 12:04 am
The MS Victoria ferry berthed in the Port of Leith, Edinburgh, which is providing temporary accommodation to Ukrainian refugees invited to Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA)
The MS Victoria ferry berthed in the Port of Leith, Edinburgh, which is providing temporary accommodation to Ukrainian refugees invited to Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has renewed calls for the Ukrainian refugee scheme to be improved ahead of a visit to a cruise ship housing families fleeing the Russian invasion.

Mr Cole-Hamilton is set to visit the MS Victoria, which is moored in Leith, Edinburgh to house up to 1,700 people fleeing the Eastern European country, on Tuesday.

The Scottish Government paused its super sponsor scheme, which aims to allocate suitable homes for Ukrainians.

It is thought more than 11,500 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Scotland through the sponsor scheme since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Plight of businesses recovering from Covid
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

But the scheme was suspended due to a lack of adequate housing, the Scottish Government said.

A second cruise ship, the MS Ambition, will be docked in Glasgow to provide an extra 1,750 homes.

It is expected to be fully operational by September.

But Mr Cole-Hamilton said more needs to be done to support refugees seeking permanent housing, while also increasing the support local authorities with the vetting process of those offering to hose Ukrainians.

He has also urged free bus passes to be extended to all Ukrainian refugees for at least their first year in Scotland.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “When I first heard that new refugees were to be housed in a cruise ship docked at Leith, I was immediately concerned about the safety and suitability of this accommodation.

“I reached out to see if I could visit for myself and I am glad that after some false starts the Scottish Government have now arranged for this to happen.

“The Government has not covered itself in glory with the refugee scheme.

“The people of Scotland came forward to offer up their homes in their thousands but a lack of staff to vet hosts has meant that many Ukrainians have been forced into temporary accommodation or even left languishing waiting for a place.

“Charities are warning of failed placements and a backlog of cases which means that people cannot get out of Ukraine.

“The super sponsor scheme said “come here now” but there was a big gap between demand and the number of homes vetted and available.

“My wife and I know personally that it took months between signing up for the scheme and anyone reaching out.

“There is far more that needs to be done in terms of housing refugees, vetting hosts and making the most of the skills of those who have made it to Scotland.

Neil Gray, minister with special responsibilities for refugees from Ukraine, said: “I am looking forward to hosting a cross-party group of MSPs on the MS Victoria to show how it is providing accommodation and support to people who have fled the war in Ukraine.

“I offered this to all parties earlier this summer to reassure them of the standard of accommodation and support services in place.”

He said “significant action” is under way to increase the temporary accommodation capacity while maximising the number of people who can be placed with approved volunteer hosts.

