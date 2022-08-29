‘Increasingly polarised’ race debate must turn to concrete action – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Increasingly polarised’ race debate must turn to concrete action – report

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 12:05 am
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

The debate on race is increasingly polarised and “stuck” in angry arguments about language, and must turn to concrete actions to tackle racial inequality, according to a report.

An Agenda for Action set out a series of policy ideas to address racial disparities in British institutions including the NHS, schools, justice and employment.

The proposals from scholars, activists and experts from across the political spectrum include looking at the pay awards of NHS bosses who fail to tackle discrimination.

The chapter from NHS Confederation chairman Lord Adebowale also suggests that ministers should give an annual statement on the efforts being made to combat inequality within the health service.

Other ideas focus on tackling perceived unfairness from recruitment agencies towards black job candidates, reducing the use of stop and search in policing, and expanding so-called apprenticeship academies to reduce school exclusions that disproportionately affect black pupils.

A proposal to increase the diversity of senior civil service staff recommends a dedicated percentage of fast-stream joiners should be from an ethnic minority background.

Ryan Shorthouse, director of Bright Blue, one of two think tanks that edited the collection, said: “Political debate and attention on racism and racial inequality in the UK is stuck and increasingly polarised. We have a frustratingly circular debate about whether modern Britain is institutionally racist or not.

“Instead of our politics fixating on an academic debate about the terminologies for racism in modern Britain, it is desperately important to instead focus on specific and actionable ideas that will actually mitigate the racism and racial inequalities that manifestly still exist in this country.”

Sunder Katwala, director of the other think tank, British Future, said there is much public agreement on how to tackle discrimination “once the debate moves from theory to proposals for action”.

In a foreword, Labour MP Rupa Huq said: “We need to move beyond angry exchanges about language to a cool-headed discussion of the changes to policy that could make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Conservative MP Steve Baker wrote in another foreword: “If we can navigate these tricky conversations in a spirit of goodwill, somehow containing malign political actors exploiting division for electoral ends, the prize of a better society in which the colour of one’s skin matters no more than the colour of one’s eyes will be within our grasp.”

