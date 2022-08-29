Truss cost-of-living plan stalled until she gets ‘full support and advice’ as PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Truss cost-of-living plan stalled until she gets ‘full support and advice’ as PM

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 12:30 am
Liz Truss’s camp says she will not finalise her plans for crucial cost-of-living support before receiving the ‘full support and advice’ only available to the government of the day (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss’s camp says she will not finalise her plans for crucial cost-of-living support before receiving the ‘full support and advice’ only available to the government of the day (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liz Truss’s camp says she will not finalise her plans for crucial cost-of-living support before receiving the “full support and advice” only available to the government of the day.

The public will likely be forced to wait to find out what help they will get with skyrocketing energy bills until Ms Truss is expected to replace Boris Johnson in Downing Street next week.

The Tory leadership frontrunner has been accused by Labour of causing families “unnecessary worry” with her “flip-flopping” on potential measures to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Her campaign, which is under growing pressure to detail how she would help households this winter, said that meetings offered with Government officials to prepare for a possible transition do not cover all the information needed for Ms Truss to make an informed decision.

A campaign source said: “Liz and her team are working to ensure that they are able to hit the ground running if she is elected Prime Minister.

“Access meetings with the Cabinet Secretary have been offered to provide limited briefings to help prepare for forming an administration.

“But addressing the cost of living crisis will rightly require the full support and advice that is only available to the government of the day.”

Over the weekend, the Foreign Secretary’s team said she is leaning towards targeted support over help for all, but maintained she is not “ruling anything out”, while it was also reported she is considering slashing VAT by 5% across the board.

POLITICS CostofLiving
(PA Graphics)

Labour condemned the contradictory statements and accused Ms Truss and her rival Rishi Sunak of lacking plans to deal with soaring prices.

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden said: “This flip-flopping by Liz Truss, floating one policy idea after another, is causing the country unnecessary worry about their bills”.

Ms Truss pulled out of an interview with veteran political journalist Nick Robinson which was due to air on the BBC on Tuesday, in which she was expected to have been pressed on her support plan.

Robinson said he was “disappointed and frustrated” by Ms Truss’s cancellation as she also faced accusations of dodging scrutiny.

A source from Mr Sunak’s team said: “Avoiding that scrutiny suggests either Truss doesn’t have a plan at all or the plan she has falls far short of the challenges we face this winter.”

Calls for the incoming prime minister to address rising costs are becoming increasingly urgent, with school leaders warning that without more funding children’s education would be damaged due to redundancies, larger classes and cuts to the curriculum.

Former Tory education secretary Kenneth Baker told The Guardian: “Some schools are bound to go in the red…

“We’re heading into a really ghastly two-year period and it’s going to require remarkable leadership to come out of this smiling”.

The Government has been accused of being missing in action amid resounding warnings that people are facing a dire winter.

Critics have pointed to the contrast with emergency measures being taken by European governments to deal with soaring energy bills.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday pledged to reform the European electricity market to help curb prices for customers.

Tory leadership contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (PA)
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are edging closer to the end of the Tory leadership contest (Danny Lawson/James Manning/PA)

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has insisted he has been working tirelessly to come up with proposals for either Tory leadership candidate for more cost-of-living support.

He is travelling to the United States this week to seek cooperation on tackling the crisis with top bankers and US government officials, saying: “These global pressures must be overcome through global efforts”.

James Murray, Labour’s shadow financial secretary to the Treasury, said: “Rather than going on another junket at the taxpayers’ expense, the Chancellor should start listening to people here at home and implementing Labour’s fully funded plan to freeze energy bills”.

Regulator Ofgem warned the Government last week that it must act urgently to “match the scale of the crisis we have before us” as Britain faced the bleak news that the average household’s yearly bill will rise 80% in October from £1,971 to £3,549.

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is likely to be appointed Chancellor if Ms Truss enters No 10, and Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg have been holding talks with oil and gas giants to secure energy supplies amid fears of shortages this winter, according to The Times.

The newspaper reported Ms Truss would invite applications for drilling licences to explore new fields in the North Sea if she becomes prime minister, and push oil and gas firms to invest in their existing sites to maximise production.

Mr Rees-Mogg has been tipped for the position of Ms Truss’s business secretary, though her camp insisted his meetings with oil and gas companies were set up by civil servants and not linked to her campaign.

The Cabinet Office was contacted for comment on the capacity in which Mr Rees-Mogg held the talks.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak will go head-to-head again in the final official hustings of the Tory leadership race on Wednesday.

The ballot of Conservative Party members closes on Friday, with the winner to be announced next Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Drug policy minister Angela Constance has said every penny of the additional funding will ‘make a difference’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angela Constance ‘determined’ every penny will make difference in drugs crisis
Models houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rent cap proposed by Government to protect social housing tenants as costs rise
Before the invasion of Ukraine, around 60% of bitumen – a material used to repair roads across the UK – was sourced from Russia (PA)
Pothole repair bills soar with bitumen rationed
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham (Danny Lawson/PA)
Politicians see TV grillings as ‘all risk’, says BBC journalist after Truss snub
Port of Belfast sign at Belfast Harbour. Stena Line’s Irish Sea Trade Director Paul Grant has spoken about the challenges posed by Brexit and coronavirus as the company marks the 25th anniversary of establishing operations in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Irish premier hopeful of early meeting with new UK prime minister
The MS Victoria, berthed in Leith, is hosting Ukrainian refugees (Jane Barlow/PA)
Minister: Government will ‘maximise’ long-term options for Ukrainian refugees
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has extolled the benefits of the trade deal with Australia (Yui Mok/PA)
Scottish businesses urged to increase exports to Australia ahead of trade deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Henbury Farm in north Dorset (PA)
Johnson urges Britons to have ‘hope and perspective’ during ‘tough’ months ahead
General view of the skyline of Birmingham. (Joe Giddens/PA)
More councils looking at ‘warm banks’ for residents amid rising energy bills
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to north Dorset (PA)
Johnson refuses to rule out political comeback

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0