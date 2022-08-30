NHS ‘has never seen this level of demand’ – expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS ‘has never seen this level of demand’ – expert

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 9:16 am
NHS leaders have expressed concern about pressure in the health system (PA)
The NHS has “never seen this level of demand”, one expert has said.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said that the health service is in a “terrible situation” where it is facing “more demand than we can deal with”.

He said that the next Prime Minister should have a “realism reset” and set out how to deal with the “current crisis”.

Mr Taylor told Times Radio that pressures in the system were leading to some appointments being cancelled.

And the health service is “often not able to provide the level of service that we want to provide”.

He said: “Unfortunately, given the kinds of pressures that the health service is under, we are having to see appointments cancelled.

“And people who are experiencing health services know that very often we’re not able to provide the level of service that we want to provide.

“And what that reflects is unprecedented level of demand.

“I speak to health leaders every day and they all say that they’ve never seen this level of demand – that’s not just in hospitals, that’s community services, mental health services, primary care.

“We know that it can be difficult to see your GP but yet, GPs are seeing more people now than they saw before the Covid pandemic.”

He added that ambulance response times were one of the “risks in the system” at the moment, adding: “We also know that people, many people, who are sick in the community waiting for operations, for example, and that’s one of the reasons people end up in the emergency department because they get to the stage where they can’t cope.

“So the problem is that pressures in in one part of the system drive pressure in others.

“There’s also the issue of people in hospital that don’t need to be in hospital because we don’t have the social care provision.”

Mr Taylor added: “We have a new Prime Minister arriving in a few days’ time and it’s really important that we have a realism reset: that we understand what’s going on in the health care system; that we take the short term measures we need to take to alleviate the current crisis and looking towards what could be a very challenging winter.

“But also, we do the things that we need to do over the medium term to get out of the terrible situation where we just have more demand that we can deal with.”

