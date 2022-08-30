More than half of people waiting for NHS tests wait longer than six weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than half of people waiting for NHS tests wait longer than six weeks

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 10:41 am Updated: August 30, 2022, 4:43 pm
More than half of people on the waiting lists were waiting longer than six weeks (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than half of people on the waiting lists were waiting longer than six weeks (Peter Byrne/PA)

More than half of Scots waiting for key diagnostic tests from the NHS have been waiting longer than six weeks, new figures show.

Waiting lists for the eight key diagnostic tests offered by the NHS have increased drastically since the pandemic, rising by 1.2% in the three months up to June 30 compared to the previous quarter.

Some 157,289 people were waiting for tests at the end of the last quarter, a rise of 1,884 from the three months up to March 31 and 42,036 (36.5%) from the same quarter last year.

The total number of people on waiting lists is 77.9% higher than the average number in the year before the pandemic.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure all patients wait no more than six weeks for tests.

But the recent figures from Public Health Scotland show 82,547 people were waiting longer than the target period – equivalent to about 52.5%.

In endoscopy, 63.3% of the 34,935 patients had been waiting longer than six weeks as of June 30.

The total number of people waiting for endoscopy tests rose from a 12-month, pre-pandemic average of 22,347.

Some 49.4% of the 122,354 people waiting for radiology tests had been on the list for more than six weeks.

Radiology testing waiting lists have almost doubled compared to the pre-pandemic average, rising from 66,074 to 122,354.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Earlier this summer we introduced a new set of targets to address the backlog of planned care.

“These ambitious targets are just part of the wider £1 billion NHS Recovery Plan.

“Plans have been developed by each local health board to increase capacity, workforce and activity.

“Six mobile MRI and five mobile CT scanners will support getting people the diagnostic procedures they have been assessed as needing.

“Our £70 million Endoscopy and Urology Diagnostic Recovery and Renewal plan is increasing capacity and supporting workforce training. Mobile endoscopy units are providing access to an additional six endoscopy rooms.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures represented a “ticking timebomb” in the NHS.

“These diagnostic tests are potentially life-saving, so it’s deeply worrying that the number of patients waiting for them has risen yet again.

“The increase in the number of people waiting for radiology tests, and in those waiting more than 12 months for endoscopies, is particularly concerning because it will impact on the speed of cancer detection rates, which is obviously a crucial factor in a patient’s survival chances.

“As with most of the problems in Scotland’s NHS, this one owes much to the SNP’s workforce planning failures. Humza Yousaf can’t continue to just wring his hands.

“He must act now to ensure our health service has the expert staff needed to address this backlog, so that patients are seen as quickly as possible.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said figures such as these were becoming “the norm” in Scotland.

“There are more patients struggling than there were 12 months ago and the Scottish Government needs to give its full attention to the NHS as we approach the winter months,” he added.

