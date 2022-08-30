More than half of people waiting for NHS tests wait longer than six weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than half of Scots waiting for key diagnostic tests from the NHS have been waiting longer than six weeks, new figures show.

Waiting lists for the eight key diagnostic tests offered by the NHS have increased drastically since the pandemic, rising by 1.2% in the three months up to June 30 compared to the previous quarter.

Some 157,289 people were waiting for tests at the end of the last quarter, a rise of 1,884 from the three months up to March 31 and 42,036 (36.5%) from the same quarter last year.

The total number of people on waiting lists is 77.9% higher than the average number in the year before the pandemic.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure all patients wait no more than six weeks for tests.

But the recent figures from Public Health Scotland show 82,547 people were waiting longer than the target period – equivalent to about 52.5%.

In endoscopy, 63.3% of the 34,935 patients had been waiting longer than six weeks as of June 30.

The total number of people waiting for endoscopy tests rose from a 12-month, pre-pandemic average of 22,347.

Some 49.4% of the 122,354 people waiting for radiology tests had been on the list for more than six weeks.

Radiology testing waiting lists have almost doubled compared to the pre-pandemic average, rising from 66,074 to 122,354.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Earlier this summer we introduced a new set of targets to address the backlog of planned care.

“These ambitious targets are just part of the wider £1 billion NHS Recovery Plan.

“Plans have been developed by each local health board to increase capacity, workforce and activity.

“Six mobile MRI and five mobile CT scanners will support getting people the diagnostic procedures they have been assessed as needing.

“Our £70 million Endoscopy and Urology Diagnostic Recovery and Renewal plan is increasing capacity and supporting workforce training. Mobile endoscopy units are providing access to an additional six endoscopy rooms.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the figures represented a “ticking timebomb” in the NHS.

“These diagnostic tests are potentially life-saving, so it’s deeply worrying that the number of patients waiting for them has risen yet again.

“The increase in the number of people waiting for radiology tests, and in those waiting more than 12 months for endoscopies, is particularly concerning because it will impact on the speed of cancer detection rates, which is obviously a crucial factor in a patient’s survival chances.

“As with most of the problems in Scotland’s NHS, this one owes much to the SNP’s workforce planning failures. Humza Yousaf can’t continue to just wring his hands.

“He must act now to ensure our health service has the expert staff needed to address this backlog, so that patients are seen as quickly as possible.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said figures such as these were becoming “the norm” in Scotland.

“There are more patients struggling than there were 12 months ago and the Scottish Government needs to give its full attention to the NHS as we approach the winter months,” he added.