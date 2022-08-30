John Swinney: Scottish Child Payment is vital in tackling cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Swinney: Scottish Child Payment is vital in tackling cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 12:01 pm
An estimated 104,000 youngsters already benefit from the Scottish Child Payment (Ian West/PA)
An estimated 104,000 youngsters already benefit from the Scottish Child Payment (Ian West/PA)

Extending the “game-changing” Scottish Child Payment benefit introduced by Holyrood ministers is a “vital part” of efforts to tackle the cost of living crisis, John Swinney has said.

The Deputy First Minister spoke out as Scottish Government figures showed since the payment, which goes to low income families, was introduced in February 2021, approximately £84 million has been paid out.

The £20 a week payments currently help an estimated 104,000 youngsters under the age of six.

But when the eligibility is expanded to all children under the age of 16, is its expected more than 400,000 youngsters will benefit.

John Swinney said extending the Scottish Child Payment was a ‘vital’ part of efforts to tackle the cost-of-living crisis (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The scheme, which is not in place anywhere else in the UK,  will also increase payments to £25 a week by the end of this year.

The rise comes as households across the country are coming coming under pressure from increasing prices.

But Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government was “taking a number of urgent actions to address the current cost crisis”.

He added: “This includes efforts to maximise financial support to those most in need so that they get all the money they are entitled to.

“The ongoing work to extend eligibility for and increase the value of the Scottish Child Payment is a vital part of these efforts.”

The Deputy First Minister continued: “We created our game-changing, Scottish Child Payment to provide direct financial support to tackle child poverty.

“Every penny of support is absolutely vital at the moment, which is why we are using our devolved powers and resources to make a difference for as many households as we can.

“We doubled the payment to £20 in April and will increase it to £25 when we extend it to under-16s by the end of the year – a 150% rise in this important benefit which is one of five, family benefits we are now delivering.

“The Scottish Government want to support families during these difficult times.”

