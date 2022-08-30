Key dates in the Tory leadership race – from hustings to winner’s announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Key dates in the Tory leadership race – from hustings to winner’s announcement

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 12:13 pm
The winner of the Tory leadership race will be announced on Monday September 5 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The winner of the Tory leadership race will be announced on Monday September 5 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Conservative leadership contest has entered its final phase this week, with the new leader to be announced on Monday.

The two candidates vying to become the next prime minister, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, have already competed in 11 hustings, with the last one due to take place on Wednesday in London.

Most party members will have already cast their vote, but the two leadership hopefuls will be hoping to win over those who are still undecided in the few days left.

The vote will close on Friday September 2.

Here is a timeline of the key dates in the race:

– August 31 2022

The 12th and final official hustings will take place in London from 7pm to 10pm on Wednesday.

The event will be streamed online.

The Foreign Secretary and former chancellor are expected to once again lock horns over tax cuts and their competing visions for the UK economy.

In particular, the two candidates will likely discuss how they plan to help households with the cost-of-living crisis, after Ofgem confirmed an 80% rise in the energy price cap on Friday.

The price cap rise means the average household’s yearly bill will go from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

– September 2 2022

Ballots were sent to Tory party members via post between August 1 and August 5.

The vote will close at 5pm on Friday September 2.

Ballots received after that time will not be counted, the Conservative Party website states.

– September 5 2022

The candidate who receives the most votes from Tory party members will become the new leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister.

The winner of the race will be announced on Monday September 5 – the date when Parliament returns – by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs.

The new leader is expected to make a speech following the announcement and then spend the rest of the day finalising their choices for Cabinet and wider ministerial roles and writing their first prime ministerial speech.

Boris Johnson will remain Prime Minister until the following day.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak speaks during a hustings event in Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

– September 6 2022

Mr Johnson is expected to visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation on September 6.

According to the reports, though, the Queen may stay at Balmoral Castle in Scotland rather than head to London for her major constitutional duty.

Under the reported plans, Mr Johnson and the new prime minister would head to Balmoral Castle for the ceremony instead.

Mr Johnson would formally tender his resignation, and the Queen would then appoint his successor, where she or he will be invited to form a Government.

After a new PM has been appointed, the Court Circular will record that “the Prime Minister kissed hands on appointment”.

This is not literally the case, and it is usually a handshake. In fact, the actual kissing of hands will take place later at the Privy Council.

Later that day, the new prime minister will be expected to make their first speech outside 10 Downing Street and enter the building for the first time as PM.

After that, she or he will be expected to make senior Cabinet appointments and hold meetings with senior civil servants to be given nuclear codes and for updates on matters of national security.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Drug policy minister Angela Constance has said every penny of the additional funding will ‘make a difference’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angela Constance ‘determined’ every penny will make difference in drugs crisis
Models houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rent cap proposed by Government to protect social housing tenants as costs rise
Before the invasion of Ukraine, around 60% of bitumen – a material used to repair roads across the UK – was sourced from Russia (PA)
Pothole repair bills soar with bitumen rationed
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham (Danny Lawson/PA)
Politicians see TV grillings as ‘all risk’, says BBC journalist after Truss snub
Port of Belfast sign at Belfast Harbour. Stena Line’s Irish Sea Trade Director Paul Grant has spoken about the challenges posed by Brexit and coronavirus as the company marks the 25th anniversary of establishing operations in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Irish premier hopeful of early meeting with new UK prime minister
The MS Victoria, berthed in Leith, is hosting Ukrainian refugees (Jane Barlow/PA)
Minister: Government will ‘maximise’ long-term options for Ukrainian refugees
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has extolled the benefits of the trade deal with Australia (Yui Mok/PA)
Scottish businesses urged to increase exports to Australia ahead of trade deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Henbury Farm in north Dorset (PA)
Johnson urges Britons to have ‘hope and perspective’ during ‘tough’ months ahead
General view of the skyline of Birmingham. (Joe Giddens/PA)
More councils looking at ‘warm banks’ for residents amid rising energy bills
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his visit to north Dorset (PA)
Johnson refuses to rule out political comeback

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0