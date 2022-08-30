More than a quarter of patients not being treated within 18-week target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than a quarter of patients not being treated within 18-week target

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 1:28 pm
More than a quarter of patients in Scotland are not being seen within the 18-week timeframe (Peter Byrne/PA)
More than a quarter of patients are not being treated within a Scottish Government target of 18 weeks from referral, the latest figures show.

Public Health Scotland revealed on Tuesday that in the three months up to June 30, 73.6% of patients were reported as being treated within the timeframe.

The figure is 0.9% higher than in the previous quarter, but still falls well below the Scottish Government’s 90% target.

Some 209,912 patients were treated under the standard across all health boards except NHS Grampian and NHS Tayside.

There were 22% fewer people treated at quarter-end June 2022 when compared to quarter-end June 2019, which saw 269,687 patients, Public Health Scotland said.

Scottish Conservative health spokesperson Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “It’s a simple truth that the quicker patients begin treatment, the better their chances of recovery are – so these figures make for grim reading.

“The SNP Government can’t blame the pandemic for these unacceptable stats, because it is now eight years since they last met their target of 90% of patients being treated within 18 weeks.

“It’s awful that more than a quarter of patients are not being seen within that timeframe – and there is no discernible improvement in the situation.

“Our health boards remain hamstrung in their efforts to get on top of the problem by the SNP’s shocking workforce planning over several years which has left Scotland’s NHS frontline at breaking point.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Excessively long waits have grown as a result of the pandemic, which is why earlier this summer we introduced a new set of targets to address the backlog of planned care.

“These ambitious targets are just part of the wider NHS Recovery Plan and we continue to work with Health Boards to deliver an NHS that is fit for purpose and focused on delivering the right care, at the right time, in the right place.”

