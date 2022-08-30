Scottish businesses urged to increase exports to Australia ahead of trade deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish businesses urged to increase exports to Australia ahead of trade deal

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 3:01 pm
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has extolled the benefits of the trade deal with Australia (Yui Mok/PA)
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has extolled the benefits of the trade deal with Australia (Yui Mok/PA)

Businesses in Scotland have been urged to increase exports to Australia as UK ministers look to bolster the Scottish economy with a free trade agreement.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has used a visit to the Gold Coast to highlight the opportunities presented by the UK’s free trade agreement with Australia.

The deal, worth £2.3 billion to the UK economy, was signed in December.

And it is expected to boost the Scottish economy by about £120 million and benefit the financial and manufacturing sectors.

Current trade agreements have seen 825 businesses in Scotland export goods worth £333 million to Australia in 2021.

It is expected the trade deal will boost the number further, with more Scottish businesses urged to “make the most” of the opportunities.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said: “Scotland exports a wide breadth of products to Australia, from whisky, to machinery, to medical equipment and our new free trade agreement will only increase those opportunities.

“It is fantastic to personally drive these opportunities whilst in Australia after months of virtual negotiations.

“Our independent trade policy is delivering for Scotland, tearing down trade barriers, reducing costs and helping boost wages across the country.

“I encourage all Scottish businesses to make the most of the fantastic opportunities (that) Australia, and our free trade agreement, has to offer.”

The visit comes as Ms Trevelyan works to bring the deal into force so that Scottish businesses can start benefitting as soon as possible.

The deal has been welcomed by Brett Jollie, managing director for Australia of the Edinburgh-headquartered investment firm, Abrdn.

He said: “We are very positive about the potential benefits of a closer trading relationship with Australia, especially the removal of barriers to us relocating our employees between the UK and Australia.

“Such increased visa flexibility would allow firms to make full use of their global talent pool and for us, improve our ability to expand the services we provide to the Australian retail market.”

The UK-Australian free trade agreement Bill will be debated in the House of Commons next week to enable the implementation of aspects of the agreement into law.

The agreements will enter into force once the Bill passes through parliament.

