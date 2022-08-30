Angela Constance ‘determined’ every penny will make difference in drugs crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The drugs policy minister has said she is “determined that every penny” of the £250 million to be spent on Scotland’s drugs crisis during the Parliament’s term “will make a difference”.

Angela Constance spoke out ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, during which she will take part in the Know Your Route walk in Kilmarnock, organised by the East Ayrshire Recovery Network.

She will then take part in a ceremony of remembrance in Kilmarnock, before attending a candlelit vigil in Glasgow in the evening.

Figures released last month showed there were 1,330 drug-related deaths in 2021 – just nine less than in 2020.

Despite falling for the first time since 2013, the figure is the second-highest annual total on record.

Ms Constance said: “On International Overdose Awareness Day, I want to pass on my sincere condolences to all those who have been affected by a drug death.

“The number of deaths in Scotland is heartbreaking and I am determined that every penny of the £250 million we will spend on the crisis over the course of this Parliament will make a difference.

“We’re putting the voices of lived experience at the heart of the National Mission to reduce drug-related deaths.

“We’ll continue to listen to those views and draw on evidence from around the world as we tackle this emergency – taking action and delivering new investment to get more people into the treatment and recovery which works for them.

The drugs policy minister added: “To coincide with International Overdose Awareness Day last year we launched an awareness campaign with Scottish Drugs Forum on recognising symptoms of overdose and raising awareness of Naloxone – medication which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose – offering online training and the chance to order a kit.

“Naloxone is an important tool in an emergency – we do, of course, want to reach people before it comes to that – but an evaluation shows the 12-week campaign led to 3,141 more people carrying Naloxone and I encourage more people to do the same by signing up at the StopTheDeaths website.

“By doing so you could save a life.”