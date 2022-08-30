Angela Constance ‘determined’ every penny will make difference in drugs crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angela Constance ‘determined’ every penny will make difference in drugs crisis

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 12:04 am
Drug policy minister Angela Constance has said every penny of the additional funding will ‘make a difference’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Drug policy minister Angela Constance has said every penny of the additional funding will 'make a difference' (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The drugs policy minister has said she is “determined that every penny” of the £250 million to be spent on Scotland’s drugs crisis during the Parliament’s term “will make a difference”.

Angela Constance spoke out ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, during which she will take part in the Know Your Route walk in Kilmarnock, organised by the East Ayrshire Recovery Network.

She will then take part in a ceremony of remembrance in Kilmarnock, before attending a candlelit vigil in Glasgow in the evening.

Figures released last month showed there were 1,330 drug-related deaths in 2021 – just nine less than in 2020.

Despite falling for the first time since 2013, the figure is the second-highest annual total on record.

Ms Constance said: “On International Overdose Awareness Day, I want to pass on my sincere condolences to all those who have been affected by a drug death.

“The number of deaths in Scotland is heartbreaking and I am determined that every penny of the £250 million we will spend on the crisis over the course of this Parliament will make a difference.

“We’re putting the voices of lived experience at the heart of the National Mission to reduce drug-related deaths.

“We’ll continue to listen to those views and draw on evidence from around the world as we tackle this emergency – taking action and delivering new investment to get more people into the treatment and recovery which works for them.

The drugs policy minister added: “To coincide with International Overdose Awareness Day last year we launched an awareness campaign with Scottish Drugs Forum on recognising symptoms of overdose and raising awareness of Naloxone – medication which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose – offering online training and the chance to order a kit.

“Naloxone is an important tool in an emergency – we do, of course, want to reach people before it comes to that – but an evaluation shows the 12-week campaign led to 3,141 more people carrying Naloxone and I encourage more people to do the same by signing up at the StopTheDeaths website.

“By doing so you could save a life.”

