Large inequalities in causes of death between most and least deprived – report

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 10:52 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 1:57 pm
The ratio for drugs deaths has grown larger over the past two decades (Paul Faith/PA)
The ratio for drugs deaths has grown larger over the past two decades (Paul Faith/PA)

There are still large inequalities in causes of death between the most and least deprived areas of Scotland, a report has said.

In 2021, the drug death rate in the most deprived areas was 15 times higher than the least deprived areas.

Alcohol-specific deaths were more than five times higher in the most deprived areas than the least deprived.

An annual review of demographic trends was released by National Records Scotland (NRS) on Wednesday, highlighting a number of areas of health inequality.

It noted that Covid-19 had accounted for 8% of all deaths during the pandemic so far, while there were excess deaths from other causes like cancer and heart disease.

Even after taking age into account, disabled people were more likely to die with coronavirus.

Those whose daily activities were limited a little were twice as likely to die, while those whose daily activities were limited a lot were three times as likely to die.

Julie Ramsay, head of vital events for NRS, said: “Mortality rates are about twice as high in the most deprived areas compared with the least deprived.

“But for some specific causes of death, we see much larger inequalities.

“For example, people in the most deprived areas of Scotland are more than 15 times as likely to die from drug misuse as those in the least deprived areas.

“That ratio has increased over the past two decades.

“In the early 2000s, those in the most deprived areas were around 10 times as likely to have a drug misuse death as those in the least deprived areas. In the last year, the gap has narrowed slightly.”

Statistician Daniel Burns said: “Covid-19 has accounted for 8% of all deaths during the pandemic so far (March 2020 to July 2022).

“There have also been excess deaths from some other causes, including cancer and heart disease.

“Excess deaths are where deaths in the latest year are higher than the previous five-year average.”

Coronavirus – Tue Oct 5, 2021
Sue Webber said drug deaths were out of control (Fraser Bremner)

Highlighting the figures for drug deaths, Conservative MSP Sue Webber said: “This damning report is further confirmation that it’s those from the most deprived areas of Scotland who suffer most under the SNP Government.

“Scotland’s drugs death epidemic has spiralled out of control on the SNP’s watch and the country’s fatality rate is now the worst in Europe by a huge margin.

“What is more, the NRS make clear that those from the poorest parts of the country are making up a higher proportion of drug-related deaths than they did when the SNP took power.

“They must belatedly give their backing to the Scottish Conservatives’ Right to Recovery Bill if they’re ever to get a grip on this national emergency.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “These shocking figures speak to how shabbily this SNP government have treated some of Scotland’s most deprived communities.

“On drugs deaths we need to see radical action to establish heroin assisted treatment and safe consumption spaces, and the establishment of new specialist Family Drug and Alcohol Commissions to help provide wraparound services close to communities.”

