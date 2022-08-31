Boris Johnson tops poll of post-war PMs thought to have done a bad job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson tops poll of post-war PMs thought to have done a bad job

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 5:02 pm
Boris Johnson is on a farewell tour of the country ahead of his formal resignation (Ben Birchall/PA)
Boris Johnson is on a farewell tour of the country ahead of his formal resignation (Ben Birchall/PA)

Almost half of the public think Boris Johnson has done a bad job as prime minister, the worst rating of any post-war British leader, a new poll has found.

Asked to rate the performance of British prime ministers since 1945, some 49% of people told pollster Ipsos that Mr Johnson had done a bad job during his time in Downing Street.

The figure was worse than those for both his immediate predecessors. Some 41% of people thought Theresa May had done a bad job, the second highest total, while David Cameron’s 38% was the third highest total.

While Mr Johnson may have had the highest number of people saying he had done a bad job, he also had the fourth-highest number telling Ipsos he had done well.

Some 33% of the 1,100 people surveyed by Ipsos said he had done a good job in office, behind Tony Blair on 36%, and Margaret Thatcher on 43%.

Boris Johnson resignation
Winston Churchill topped Ipsos’ list of good prime ministers (PA)

Mr Johnson’s political hero Winston Churchill came top out of the post-war prime ministers, with 62% saying he had done a good job.

Keiran Pedley, director of political research at Ipsos, said: “Winston Churchill continues to top our list of prime ministers the public think did a good job in office, followed by Margaret Thatcher.

“Boris Johnson will be reasonably content with finishing 4th on that list but less happy about topping the list for having done a bad job.”

Mr Johnson, who is currently on a farewell tour of the country before he leaves office on Tuesday, was also one of the few post-war prime ministers to have more people say he had done a bad job than a good one.

His net rating in the Ipsos poll, which was carried out between August 19 and 22, was -16. David Cameron, on -8, and Theresa May, on -13, were the only others to have a negative net rating.

Mr Pedley added: “However, there is a certain degree of recency bias in who tops the bad job list, with Johnson making up a top three with Theresa May and David Cameron.

“Time will tell how Johnson’s legacy is judged, as we see by improved scores for Gordon Brown over time, negative perceptions today may soften in the future.”

The number of people telling Ipsos that Gordon Brown did a good job rose from 24% in February 2021 to 31% in August 2022 while the number saying he did a bad job fell from 37% to 31%.

Other recent prime ministers including David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major also saw their scores improve.

