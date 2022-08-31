Video appears to capture Johnson taking part and speaking to man in police raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Video appears to capture Johnson taking part and speaking to man in police raid

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 5:52 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 7:26 pm
A video posted on social media appears to show Boris Johnson during a police raid speaking with a man already in the property
A video posted on social media appears to show Boris Johnson during a police raid speaking with a man already in the property

A video posted on social media appears to capture Boris Johnson taking part in a police raid and being filmed by and speaking to a man already in the property.

The video posted on social media comes after the Prime Minister attended a police raid on Wednesday with specialist officers near Lewisham, south London.

“Bro, how the f*** did I get raided and Boris Johnson’s there,” a man says to a camera in the video posted online.

The footage then cuts to what looks to be the inside of a home where a man carrying the camera opens a door to find police officers and what appears to be Boris Johnson wearing a form of protective vest and standing just behind the officers.

Boris Johnson
Mr Johnson leaves the area after viewing a drugs-related raid by Metropolitan Police officers in West Norwood, London (Peter Nicholls/PA)

“Wagwan Boris,” the man holding the phone says, which is a form of saying “what’s going on” in Jamaican slang.

“Good morning, how are you doing?” Mr Johnson appears to say in response.

The Independent reported that Splinter Sales, a hip-hop rapper, filmed the incident after waking up to shouts of “police” outside his shared flat.

The man, who the news outlet reported did not want his full name published, was reported as saying: “I woke up to see Boris Johnson in my face. I thought I was dreaming.

“I had a good time at [Notting Hill] carnival and I never expected it, pow, I was just so confused.”

Mr Sales said he was not arrested, adding “I don’t know what they were looking for but nothing happened to me,” The Independent reported.

“I think he (Boris Johnson) was pleased to see me,” he added.

Boris Johnson speaks to media
Boris Johnson speaks to the media at a police station in south-east London (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The video comes after Mr Johnson accompanied officers for an operation in Lewisham where the Metropolitan Police said it found class B drugs, paraphernalia and a suspected drugs line phone.

Later, the force said it made an arrest in relation to further enquiries after the operation. A man in 20s was arrested at a different address, in York Hill, Lambeth, on suspicion of supplying class A drugs, the Met said.

Speaking with reporters after joining a raid, the Prime Minister also downplayed concerns that the police are distracted by “woke” issues.

“Well, I’ve just seen them. I tell you what, I’ve just seen a bunch of police officers who woke quite a lot of drug dealers this morning and they woke them long before they were expecting to have their breakfast,” he said.

“They woke them with warrants, and they woke them with the news that they were under arrest for causing misery in the communities of London … I thank them for what they’re doing. They’re doing an absolutely fantastic job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cost-of-living crisis ‘will cause long-term health issues’
Small businesses have reported a 10% sales slump for July (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sales tumble 10% for small firms as cost crunch hits shoppers
Output slowed during August, new figures show (Rui Vieira/PA)
Manufacturing sector shrinks for first time since May 2020 as recession looms
The National Crime Agency is carrying out around 60 investigations into suspects using small boats to smuggle thousands of people into the UK (Gareth Fuller/PA)
National Crime Agency probing 60 cases of suspected people-smuggling
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove commits to staying on in Parliament amid resignation speculation
Ovo founder Stephen Fitzpatrick has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Ovo founder unveils energy crisis plan and calls for urgent action
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said ‘no-one should be cut off’ because they cannot afford their energy bills (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chancellor: No-one should be cut off because they can’t afford energy bills
(thinkstock/PA)
House price growth cools as property market loses momentum, Nationwide says
The NHS should focus on core priorities and cut bureaucracy, Health Secretary Steve Barclay is to say (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary: We need to simplify NHS national priorities
Health Secretary Steve Barclay will reportedly tell the NHS to scrap some of its targets and focus on cutting wait times for areas including ambulances, operations and GP appointments (James Manning/PA)
Steve Barclay ‘to tell NHS to scrap targets and focus on key areas’

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0