Johnson to make energy speech amid reports he will sign off Sizewell C project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Johnson to make energy speech amid reports he will sign off Sizewell C project

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 10:32 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boris Johnson is to predict the UK will enjoy a future involving “cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful” energy, amid reports he will confirm the sign-off for a new nuclear power station.

The outgoing Prime Minister will deliver a speech on the country’s energy future on Thursday against the backdrop of soaring energy prices fuelling a cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Johnson will seek to claim his Government has taken the decisions to help boost home-grown energy supplies and reduce exposure to international gas market and price spikes.

He is also widely expected to provide further assurances over the Sizewell C project in Suffolk before leaving office.

When asked if he will sign off Sizewell C in its entirety before he departs next week, Mr Johnson told reporters on Wednesday: “Sadly, you are going to have to wait and contain your excitement on that until later this week.”

The Financial Times reported confirmation is expected this week that the UK Government will take a 20% stake in the project in a bid to give confidence to investors about the country’s commitment to new nuclear power stations.

It added French state-owned EDF, the project developer, is set to take another 20% stake as part of efforts to remove a Chinese state-backed nuclear energy company from the project.

Whitehall sources last week confirmed the Prime Minister and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have given the go-ahead for financing for the construction of Sizewell C.

Private funding will be sought for the project estimated to cost £20-£30 billion, with the Government’s stake costing up to £6 billion.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is tipped to be Liz Truss’s chancellor if she wins the Tory leadership race, is said to be “massively” on board with the plan.

But some within Ms Truss’s camp have raised concerns amid fears a decision by Mr Johnson could tie the hands of his successor.

Development consent for Sizewell C was given the go-ahead by Mr Kwarteng in July, but negotiations over the financial investment decision were ongoing.

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Mr Johnson, in a speech on Thursday, will look to focus on the steps the Government has taken during his time in office.

In a sign Mr Johnson is trying to further press the case for his perceived legacy during his tenure in Downing Street, he is expected to say: “The situation we face today is deeply worrying, but this Government has already stepped in to help with billions of pounds in support.

“And our British Energy Security Strategy is not just about meeting demand today but many years hence.

“The big decisions this Government has made on our energy future will bequeath a United Kingdom where energy is cheap, clean, reliable and plentiful, and made right here on British soil.

“A future where families and businesses are never again at the mercy of international markets or foreign despots.”

Shadow climate change and net zero secretary Ed Miliband described the PM’s words as “hollow” and “an insult to millions of families facing an energy bill crisis”.

He added: “Whilst the oil and gas giants rake in record profits, Boris Johnson and his zombie government put their interests ahead of the British people.

“And one of the reasons bills are so high is the appalling legacy this government has on clean power. They blocked onshore wind, failed to deliver a warm homes plan to cut bills, and delayed on expanding solar and nuclear power.

“Boris Johnson leaves office with energy bills rocketing, our energy security weakened, and having totally failed to confront the climate crisis.”

The Stop Sizewell C campaign group has previously criticised “lame duck PM” Mr Johnson for pushing ahead with the project and wants his successor to ask for the decision to be looked at again.

It warns the project will not light a single lightbulb for at least a decade and taxpayers’ money can be better spent elsewhere.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cost-of-living crisis ‘will cause long-term health issues’
Small businesses have reported a 10% sales slump for July (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sales tumble 10% for small firms as cost crunch hits shoppers
Output slowed during August, new figures show (Rui Vieira/PA)
Manufacturing sector shrinks for first time since May 2020 as recession looms
The National Crime Agency is carrying out around 60 investigations into suspects using small boats to smuggle thousands of people into the UK (Gareth Fuller/PA)
National Crime Agency probing 60 cases of suspected people-smuggling
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove commits to staying on in Parliament amid resignation speculation
Ovo founder Stephen Fitzpatrick has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Ovo founder unveils energy crisis plan and calls for urgent action
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said ‘no-one should be cut off’ because they cannot afford their energy bills (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chancellor: No-one should be cut off because they can’t afford energy bills
(thinkstock/PA)
House price growth cools as property market loses momentum, Nationwide says
The NHS should focus on core priorities and cut bureaucracy, Health Secretary Steve Barclay is to say (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary: We need to simplify NHS national priorities
Health Secretary Steve Barclay will reportedly tell the NHS to scrap some of its targets and focus on cutting wait times for areas including ambulances, operations and GP appointments (James Manning/PA)
Steve Barclay ‘to tell NHS to scrap targets and focus on key areas’

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0