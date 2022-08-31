Scottish Government urged to introduce pupil premium for armed forces children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scottish Government urged to introduce pupil premium for armed forces children

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 12:04 am
Children of armed forces personnel may need additional support for their mental health, the Scottish Liberal Democrats say. (Ben Birchall/PA)
Children of armed forces personnel may need additional support for their mental health, the Scottish Liberal Democrats say. (Ben Birchall/PA)

Children with parents in the armed forces are being failed, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

Willie Rennie, the party’s education spokesperson, wants an armed services pupil premium to be introduced in Scotland, similar to the policy introduced in England in 2011.

It would provide £320 per child of service personnel and would be paid to schools to acknowledge the disruption the children face to their education and the potential mental health concerns of having a parent in the army.

There are approximately 2,500 children of service personnel in Scotland.

But Mr Rennie said the Scottish Government’s Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is “failing children” by rejecting the proposals.

In a response to Mr Rennie’s parliamentary question, Ms Somerville said additional support is available for all children who need it, including those with parents or carers in the armed forces.

But Mr Rennie said: “The SNP have failed forces families for a decade.

“Many young people with parents in the armed forces are forced to chop and change between schools as they move around for their parents’ work. That can be very disruptive to their studies.

“Likewise, the worry of having a parent away in a dangerous place for a long time means they often need extra support.”

He added: “We all owe the members of our army, navy and RAF a huge debt. An Armed Forces Pupil Premium would help ensure their children get the support they need.”

Ms Somerville said: “We continue to support children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing through the provision of counselling through schools.

“This is now in place across secondary schools in Scotland. We have also introduced new guidance to support whole school approaches to mental health and wellbeing, complementing the work that education authorities and schools already do to support children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“Children of service personnel in Scotland will have their needs met by the supports outlined above and as such there are no plans to introduce a Service Pupil Premium.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Armed forces families already receive additional support, including for school education. For example the Scottish Government funds the ADES national transitions officer (NTO) role, which assists councils to support the children of armed forces families.

“Education authorities have a duty to identify, provide for and review the additional support needs of their pupils. This includes needs arising from the disruption caused by the mobility and deployment of a parent or carer in the armed forces.

“We have also introduced new guidance to support whole school approaches to mental health and wellbeing, complementing the work that education authorities and schools already do to support children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Watchdog appointed for Scotland’s judicial complaints process
Dozens of charities have called for urgent financial support as the cost-of-living crisis escalates (Peter Byrne/PA)
Charities warn of declining support capacity in face of ‘tsunami of need’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson: I’m ready to get on with life outside Number 10
The review will recommend constituencies of similar electorate size (Rui Vieira/PA)
Boundary review under way for Scottish Parliament constituencies
The next leader of the UK must be ‘the prime minister of families’, the Children’s Commissioner for England has said (Nick Ansell/PA)
Next UK leader must be prime minister of families, Children’s Commissioner urges
Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled as ‘dubious’ suggestions that fracking could be a solution to the energy crisis (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Boris Johnson at odds with Liz Truss as he labels fracking claims ‘dubious’
Boris Johnson reiterated the support the Government has already provided (PA)
Johnson: ‘Substantial’ cost-of-living support to be provided by next PM
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Children’s mental health at ‘breaking point’ due to cost-of-living crisis
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
Johnson commits funding to Sizewell C nuclear plant to ‘get on’ with project
The Scottish Lib Dems have called for action from the government (PA)
173,000 estimated to have long Covid in Scotland as Lib Dems call for action

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'