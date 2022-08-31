Sunak and Truss make final leadership pitches amid cost-of-living support hints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak and Truss make final leadership pitches amid cost-of-living support hints

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 12:06 am
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have made their final pitches to Tory members as the contest to replace Boris Johnson enters its final hours.

Frontrunner Ms Truss has claimed there would be no new taxes or energy rationing if she became prime minister, as she dropped further hints about cost-of-living support this winter.

The Foreign Secretary, writing for The Sun, said she is “ready to put my money where my mouth is by cutting taxes” and said her reforms would help “stave off the horror of a recession”.

She added: “I will also deliver immediate support to ensure people are not facing unaffordable fuel bills. I will be robust in my approach. But it isn’t right to announce my entire plan before I have even won the leadership and got my feet under the table.”

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss during a hustings event at Wembley Arena (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Regulator Ofgem has confirmed an 80% rise in the energy price cap, which will mean the average household’s yearly bill will go from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak, who has repeatedly acknowledged he is the underdog, said “we shouldn’t rule anything out” on energy rationing.

He also sought to paint himself as the candidate offering a more realistic assessment about the way to approach the economy, with tax cuts not expected immediately if he becomes leader.

Mr Sunak said leadership “starts by being straight with the country about the economic challenges”, adding: “I’ve not chosen to say the things that people may want to hear, I’ve said the things I believe our country needs to hear.

“Although it hasn’t made my life easy, it is honest and, for me, that is what leadership is all about.”

He went on: “My plan is the right plan to tackle inflation, to compassionately support those who most need our help and to safeguard our children’s economic inheritance.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak during a hustings event at Wembley Arena (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Because as Margaret Thatcher and Nigel Lawson knew, maxing out the country’s credit card is not right, it’s not responsible and it is certainly not Conservative.”

Speaking at the 12th and final leadership hustings at Wembley Arena, Ms Truss also replied “yes” when asked if she would stop smart motorways amid safety concerns.

Voting in the Tory leadership contest closes at 5pm on Friday and the winner will be announced on Monday.

Mr Johnson and his successor will then go to Balmoral for the appointment of the new prime minister, rather than Buckingham Palace.

A palace spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that either Ms Truss or Mr Sunak will be meeting the Queen in Scotland, rather than in London as is tradition.

The Queen will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday September 6 at her Aberdeenshire home, where he will formally tender his resignation.

This will be followed by an audience with the new Tory leader, where she or he will be invited to form a government.

The news will inevitably heighten concerns about the health of the 96-year-old monarch.

