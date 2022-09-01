Ovo founder unveils energy crisis plan and calls for urgent action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ovo founder unveils energy crisis plan and calls for urgent action

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 9:42 am
Ovo founder Stephen Fitzpatrick has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Ovo founder Stephen Fitzpatrick has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The founder of gas and electricity supplier Ovo Energy has outlined proposals calling on the Government to provide help with bills which would offer the most support to the poorest families.

Stephen Fitzpatrick has put forward a 10-point action plan to deal with the energy crisis, which would see support taper off for high earners using more electricity.

Under the plan, every household would get some help towards bills, but with low-income families being prioritised in a similar way to how the tax-free allowance works.

He is also urging the Government to bring forward support measures, saying the £400 help towards bills – and up to another £650 for those on qualifying benefits – should be made in full before Christmas.

Mr Fitzpatrick told the BBC that helping low-income families with energy bills “has to be the first order of business” for the next prime minister.

“If we don’t use every available moment over the next 12 weeks to solve this, we are going to see a winter like never before, with people going hungry and going cold and the NHS being overwhelmed by the health impacts of the energy crisis,” he said.

It comes after industry regulator Ofgem last week confirmed that energy bills for the 24 million British households on the price cap will rise by 80% in October from £1,971 to £3,549.

Further eye-watering increases in the cap are due in January and April.

The Resolution Foundation warned on Thursday that the next prime minister’s time in office looks set to be dominated by the “terrifying” prospect of the biggest squeeze in living standards for a century.

Inflation is already running at 10.1% but the Bank of England has forecast that higher gas prices will push the Consumer Prices Index above 13% by the end of the year.

Citigroup warned last week that inflation could hit 18.6% in January, the highest in almost half a century, while some experts are even predicting it could surge past 20% in the UK as the energy crisis mounts.

The action proposed by Ovo – the UK’s third largest energy firm – also calls for the higher charges faced by pre-payment customers to be scrapped as it branded them a “poverty penalty”.

The group added that the standing charge, which customers pay regardless of their energy use, should be abolished, arguing that it is “the single biggest source of customer confusion on energy bills, and causes the greatest resentment”.

It also unveiled a £50 million support plan for its own 4.5 million customers, including debt repayment holidays for all prepayment meter customers, a 200% increase in emergency top-up credit for customers on a pre-payment meter, as well as free technology and services, such as smart thermostats and boiler checks.

Mr Fitzpatrick said: “Important and difficult decisions need to be made quickly. Some of these will need to take immediate effect, some in the months and years ahead. But we must start now.

“At Ovo, we will continue to play an active role in proposing solutions, and putting our customers’ interests at the heart of the response.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Watchdog appointed for Scotland’s judicial complaints process
Dozens of charities have called for urgent financial support as the cost-of-living crisis escalates (Peter Byrne/PA)
Charities warn of declining support capacity in face of ‘tsunami of need’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson: I’m ready to get on with life outside Number 10
The review will recommend constituencies of similar electorate size (Rui Vieira/PA)
Boundary review under way for Scottish Parliament constituencies
The next leader of the UK must be ‘the prime minister of families’, the Children’s Commissioner for England has said (Nick Ansell/PA)
Next UK leader must be prime minister of families, Children’s Commissioner urges
Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled as ‘dubious’ suggestions that fracking could be a solution to the energy crisis (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Boris Johnson at odds with Liz Truss as he labels fracking claims ‘dubious’
Boris Johnson reiterated the support the Government has already provided (PA)
Johnson: ‘Substantial’ cost-of-living support to be provided by next PM
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Children’s mental health at ‘breaking point’ due to cost-of-living crisis
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
Johnson commits funding to Sizewell C nuclear plant to ‘get on’ with project
The Scottish Lib Dems have called for action from the government (PA)
173,000 estimated to have long Covid in Scotland as Lib Dems call for action

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'