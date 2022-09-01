Manufacturing sector shrinks for first time since May 2020 as recession looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manufacturing sector shrinks for first time since May 2020 as recession looms

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 10:30 am
Output slowed during August, new figures show (Rui Vieira/PA)
Output slowed during August, new figures show (Rui Vieira/PA)

For the first time since workers were forced to down tools in the early days of the pandemic, production at the UK’s factories is falling, a new study has suggested.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector fell to its lowest level in 27 months for August as the UK heads towards a recession.

The score of 47.3 means that the sector has contracted for the first time since May 2020.

Anything above 50 is considered to show growth and in July the survey returned a score of 52.1.

“The inflationary clouds that have been building over the UK manufacturing industry have finally burst, with a dramatic fall in demand creating the sharpest reduction of new orders since May 2020,” John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, said.

Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey, said: “August saw the UK manufacturing sector suffer its steepest downturn since the first Covid-19 lockdown.”

Both buyers in the UK and those abroad were ordering fewer products from the country’s factories.

“There is no escape from plummeting new orders for UK manufacturers. Clients at home and abroad in the US, EU and China are looking to cut their costs, with reports of cancelled and postponed contracts this month, Mr Glen said.

“Disruption at the UK’s busiest container port in August has certainly not helped exporters.”

Mr Dobson said that respondents had reported their clients cancelling, postponing or rescheduling agreements because of economic uncertainties.

UK historic inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

Problems in the ports and Brexit complications made matters worse.

However, the experts pointed to some shoots of optimism that they had spotted in the survey.

The worst of the supply chain disruption might have passed, Mr Glen said.

The prices of raw materials may still be rising, but those rises have slowed. Meanwhile, backlogs of work are declining.

“UK manufacturers will be hoping that supply chain disruption eases long enough to drive down costs for good,” he said.

Economists have warned that the UK is heading towards a recession.

The Bank of England forecast last month that a recession would start in the fourth quarter of this year, and continue through the rest of next year.

