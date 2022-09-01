Almost nine in 10 UK adults worried about energy prices – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost nine in 10 UK adults worried about energy prices – survey

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 11:52 am
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Almost nine in 10 UK adults (88%) are worried about the rise in energy prices after the announcement of Ofgem’s latest price cap, a survey suggests.

Nearly half (45%) say they will not be able to cope financially when the price cap increases to £3,549 from October 1, the poll by Opinium found.

To mitigate rising costs, almost two in five (37%) have already cut back spending on food and groceries – up from 28% since March.

The amount of people who are cutting how much they are saving to help with energy costs has increased to 29% from 17% across the same period.

Numbers of people reducing their energy use have risen from 51% to 56% – possibly suggesting householders are struggling to make further savings – while those skipping meals is up from 13% to 19%.

Alexa Nightingale, head of financial services research at Opinium, said: “As we head into autumn, and with energy usage likely to increase in people’s homes, it’s startling to see how many people have said they won’t be able to cope financially when prices go up next month.

“The £66 monthly discount applied from October as part of the Government’s Energy Bills Rebate may not be enough for many families, who are already cutting back on essentials such as food and staring down the barrel of not being able to afford their mortgage or rent payments.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults online between August 26 and 29.

