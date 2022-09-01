Boundary review under way for Scottish Parliament constituencies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boundary review under way for Scottish Parliament constituencies

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 1:49 pm
The review will recommend constituencies of similar electorate size (Rui Vieira/PA)
A review of the Scottish Parliament’s electoral boundaries is under way.

Boundaries Scotland confirmed the start of the review, covering the 70 mainland constituencies, on Thursday.

It will aim to ensure all constituencies and regions in Scotland are of a similar electoral size, taking into account local authority areas and special geographical circumstances.

The constituencies of Na h-Eileanan an Iar, Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands are protected in legislation, and so are excluded from proposed changes.

The overall number of MSPs – 129 – is also fixed in legislation and will not be altered.

Boundaries Scotland said that since the last review, which reported in 2010, there has been “significant change” in the country’s electorate, including the extension of voting in Scottish Parliament elections to those aged 16 and 17 and significant increases or decreases in some areas.

The provisional proposals for consultation are expected to be published in spring next year.

Should the report on the review be approved by ministers in the Scottish Parliament, the new boundaries will be effective at the next Holyrood election, set for May 2026.

