Johnson: I’m ready to get on with life outside Number 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson: I’m ready to get on with life outside Number 10

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 1:56 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 2:04 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson has said he is ready to “get on with life” after stepping down as Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson insisted he will give his “full and unqualified” support to his successor after handing over the keys to Number 10, but did not give any more details about his future plans.

He said “only time will tell” and that he is “ready to get on with life”, failing to say whether he will stay on as a backbench MP like Theresa May or withdraw from frontline politics like David Cameron.

His comments came as he took questions from the media after delivering his final major policy speech as Prime Minister at Sizewell in Suffolk.

Mr Johnson was asked: “David Cameron disappeared quite quickly, and he remained very low-profile. Theresa May is an assiduous backbencher. What kind of ex-prime minister should we expect you to be?”

He replied: “I think only time will tell is my answer on that one. But my intention and what I certainly will do is give my full and unqualified support to whoever takes over from me.

“Otherwise, ready to get on with life.”

Mr Johnson will leave office on Tuesday, handing power to either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak following the Tory leadership contest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Boris Johnson promised £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the Sizewell C nuclear power project as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy as Prime Minister (Chris Radburn/PA)
Boris Johnson commits £700 million to Sizewell C as he prepares to leave office
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Watchdog appointed for Scotland’s judicial complaints process
Dozens of charities have called for urgent financial support as the cost-of-living crisis escalates (Peter Byrne/PA)
Charities warn of declining support capacity in face of ‘tsunami of need’
The review will recommend constituencies of similar electorate size (Rui Vieira/PA)
Boundary review under way for Scottish Parliament constituencies
The next leader of the UK must be ‘the prime minister of families’, the Children’s Commissioner for England has said (Nick Ansell/PA)
Next UK leader must be prime minister of families, Children’s Commissioner urges
Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled as ‘dubious’ suggestions that fracking could be a solution to the energy crisis (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Boris Johnson at odds with Liz Truss as he labels fracking claims ‘dubious’
Boris Johnson reiterated the support the Government has already provided (PA)
Johnson: ‘Substantial’ cost-of-living support to be provided by next PM
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Children’s mental health at ‘breaking point’ due to cost-of-living crisis
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to EDF’s Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)
Johnson commits funding to Sizewell C nuclear plant to ‘get on’ with project
The Scottish Lib Dems have called for action from the government (PA)
173,000 estimated to have long Covid in Scotland as Lib Dems call for action

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'