Watchdog appointed for Scotland’s judicial complaints process

Scotland’s fourth Judicial Complaints Reviewer has been appointed by the Justice Secretary.

James Mollison is a panel chairman for the General Teaching Council for Scotland and has more than 20 years experience in risk and quality assurance roles in large companies.

The reviewer offers a free service for anyone unhappy with the way a complaint about the conduct of a member of the judiciary – including judges and sheriffs – has been handled by the Judicial Office for Scotland.

Created in 2008, the reviewer has powers to carry out an independent review into how complaints have been handled.

The reviewer can make a referral to the Lord President, head of the judiciary in Scotland, to consider what action may be required.

Mr Mollison has been appointed for three years.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “To uphold a modern, person-centred justice system it is important that the judiciary are held to the high standards expected of them.

“We are committed to improving everyone’s experiences of the justice system where possible, and as part of that it is vital there is a completely independent, fair and transparent process where people can access support and make complaints when needed.

“Mr Mollison brings a wealth of experience dealing with professional complaints to this role and I am sure that he will play an important part in ensuring the rules in place are being properly followed.”