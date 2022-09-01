Glasgow City Council to introduce paid miscarriage leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glasgow City Council to introduce paid miscarriage leave

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 4:08 pm
Glasgow City Council has become the third local authority to begin offering paid leave to employees who miscarry (Antonio Guillem/Alamy/PA)
Glasgow City Council has become the third local authority to begin offering paid leave to employees who miscarry.

The new support, agreed on Thursday, means workers who have a miscarriage will be entitled to the same two weeks’ bereavement leave as those who suffer stillbirth.

The paid leave will extend to the partners of those who miscarried.

Councillor Allan Casey said the new arrangements will allow staff to take the time to grieve without having to rely on annual leave, sick pay or unpaid leave if they are unable to return to work after their loss.

Mr Casey said: “I hope the decision today shows our commitment to the health and wellbeing of our employees and respects and acknowledges an extremely personal life event that, often, people still find hard to talk about.

“Any pregnancy loss can cause unimaginable grief and sadness and affects as many as one in four women.

“But having additional time and support to grieve without any potential financial burden or worry about your job will hopefully be some comfort during a very difficult time.

“Glasgow is now joining two other local authorities and 120 organisations across the UK who have signed up to The Miscarriage Association’s workplace pregnancy loss pledge and demonstrating their commitment to support employees following a miscarriage.”

The policy has been welcomed by the Miscarriage Association.

Deputy director Vicki Robinson said: “We very much welcome Glasgow City Council’s commitment to supporting its employees at what can be a very difficult, distressing and lonely time.

“By extending parental bereavement leave to staff experiencing a loss before 24 weeks, it not only gives women and their partners a period of paid leave, it’s also a clear acknowledgement that pregnancy loss can be felt as a bereavement, just like any other.

“Signing our pregnancy loss pledge goes a step further still, and commits to not only offering leave, but providing thoughtful and considerate support to staff, both while they are on leave and on their return to work.

“We know this approach can make a real difference to people who may be experiencing one of the worst times of their lives.”

The Scottish Government has previously committed to introducing three days’ paid leave for those working in the public sector and miscarry.

However, powers to introduce the measure are reserved to Westminster.

SNP MP Angela Crawley’s Private Member’s Bill, which calls on the UK Government to introduce paid miscarriage leave, has passed its second reading in the House of Commons.

