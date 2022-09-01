Extend freeports to whole UK coastline to help struggling communities – Tory MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Extend freeports to whole UK coastline to help struggling communities – Tory MPs

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 12:02 am
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)

Conservative MPs have called on the new prime minister to arrest the decline of Britain’s coastal communities, which face losing half their young people due to a lack of jobs.

The group of 13 MPs, including former leadership contender and Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt, has written to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to urge whoever wins the Tory leadership contest to come up with a plan to boost the coastal economy.

They said: “There are serious challenges facing the country – and whilst the UK coastline continues to attract millions of visitors this summer, for the people living there it can be a very different story.

“Our coastal communities have been amongst the hardest hit by the pandemic and will be hit further by the rising cost of living. Without urgent intervention they stand to fall even further behind.”

Conservative leadership bid
Former leadership candidate and Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt has backed the proposals (Victoria Jones/PA)

A 2021 Survation poll of 1,000 young people in coastal communities found 49% planned to move away, with lack of jobs the overwhelming reason.

The MPs, including senior figures such as Nusrat Ghani, Bernard Jenkin and Sir Desmond Swayne, called for freeport benefits to be extended to the whole of the UK coastline and connectivity between the coast and the rest of the country to be improved.

They added: “Growing industry in coastal communities is vital to turn the tide. Industry roles, such as those in maritime, pay £9,000 more than the national average per year, and for every £1 generated by the sector, a total £2.71 is generated across the UK economy.”

The letter was organised by Maritime UK, which represents maritime industries and last year published a manifesto proposing ways to boost the coastal economy.

Chief executive Ben Murray said: “The contest deciding Britain’s next prime minister is in its final days, but we have yet to see a clear plan for growth in our coastal communities from either candidate.

“Not for the first time, the people living in these communities could be forgiven for feeling forgotten.

“We have a real opportunity to put coastal areas at the heart of Britain’s green growth. But this will require an economic plan that treats these areas as places of business and trade, not just bucket and spade.”

On Thursday, the Government announced it had opened the bidding for a new freeport in Wales.

Communities Secretary Greg Clark said freeports were “already delivering benefits to businesses and communities across England”, and added he looked forward to seeing “similar benefits for Wales”.

