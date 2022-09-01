Investigation after ‘sharp increase’ in top degrees at several universities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Investigation after ‘sharp increase’ in top degrees at several universities

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 12:04 am
In the last decade, the proportion of firsts handed out in England has more than doubled (Alamy/PA)
In the last decade, the proportion of firsts handed out in England has more than doubled (Alamy/PA)

The education watchdog has launched an investigation into grade inflation after a “sharp increase” in the awarding of first and upper second-class degrees at several universities.

The Office for Students (OfS) said the rates of students with top degrees at three universities and colleges, which have not been named, raised “potential concerns that require further scrutiny”.

In the last decade, the proportion of firsts handed out in England has more than doubled, prompting fears that degrees will be seen as devalued.

If the universities or colleges are found to have broken OfS rules, they could be fined up to £500,000 or 2% of their income.

The regulator requires institutions to award qualifications that are “credible” compared with previous years, and based on “the knowledge and skills of students”.

Grade inflation, the practice of rewarding the same level of student achievement with increasingly higher degree classifications, is explicitly banned.

The OfS said in a statement: “The decision to open these investigations means that the OfS has identified potential concerns that require further scrutiny at the three providers.

“The fact that the OfS is conducting these investigations should not be interpreted as indicating that any form of wrongdoing has actually taken place.”

Although the watchdog declined to name the universities and colleges under scrutiny, it intends to publish further details “in due course”.

In the 2020-21 academic year, 37.9% of students were awarded a first-class degree, up from 15.7% in 2010-11.

Two months ago, Universities UK and GuildHE – representing 197 UK universities – pledged to return the proportion of top degrees to pre-pandemic levels.

“We cannot lose sight of the need to maintain the value of a degree and so must redouble our efforts to identify and address unexplained increases in firsts and 2:1s,” they said in a joint statement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales sits off the coast of Gosport, Hampshire, after it suffered a propeller shaft malfunction. The GBP 3 billion warship left Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight. Picture date: Tuesday August 30, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)
Beleaguered HMS Prince of Wales likely to be replaced on US trip by sister…
Experts suggest a declining population does not have to be a hinderance to Scotland’s economy as part of the UK (PA)
Declining population could boost Scottish economy within UK, experts suggest
(Chris Radburn/PA)
Boris Johnson attempts legal fightback against partygate probe
2 Sisters Food Group Group chief Ranjit Singh Boparan has warned UK food security is ‘under threat’ amid fresh fears of a carbon dioxide shortage (PA)
UK food security under threat amid CO2 crisis, chicken firm boss warns
The International Trade Secretary has said the UK-Australia trade deal is crucial for both economic growth in the two countries and to safeguard ‘shared values’ while on a visit to the Commonwealth nation (Yui Mok/PA)
Anne-Marie Trevelyan: UK-Australia trade crucial for growth and ‘liberty’
The last possible date for the next general election is January 23, 2025 (PA)
New PM has fewer than 1,000 days before next general election
Boris Johnson has outlasted his Tory predecessor Theresa May as prime minister (PA)
Boris Johnson’s tenure as PM: How it compares to his predecessors
The race to replace Boris Johnson entered its final hours as the outgoing Prime Minister has sought to establish a long-term energy legacy (Liam McBurney/PA)
Final day of Tory leadership voting begins as Johnson seeks to establish legacy
The nursery premium has been proposed to support children in deprived areas during their early years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lib Dems demand nursery premium to support children from deprived areas
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Extend freeports to whole UK coastline to help struggling communities – Tory MPs

More from Press and Journal

Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Photo credit: Police Scotland/PA Wire.
Brenda Page murder trial: New date set for next year in Aberdeen
Supplied by Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds scholarship fund opens to north-east pupils
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex offender Picture shows; Robert Clark. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 31/08/2022
Sex beast appears in court after nearly two years on the run
Mallaig lifeboat and coastguard team are attending the incident. Picture by Iain Ferguson/ The Write Image
Extensive search ongoing for man in dinghy last seen two days ago near Isle…
0
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge closure is 'cutting communities in half' say campaigners
0