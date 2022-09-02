Boris Johnson’s tenure as PM: How it compares to his predecessors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson’s tenure as PM: How it compares to his predecessors

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 2:48 am
Boris Johnson has outlasted his Tory predecessor Theresa May as prime minister (PA)
Boris Johnson has outlasted his Tory predecessor Theresa May as prime minister (PA)

Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street having narrowly managed to clock up more days in the job than his immediate predecessor, Theresa May.

When Mr Johnson’s premiership comes to an end on September 6, it will have lasted three years and 44 days – slightly longer than that of Mrs May, who was in office for three years and 11 days between 2016 and 2019.

He has also just managed to beat one of his Labour predecessors, Jim Callaghan, who was prime minister for three years and 29 days from 1976 to 1979.

In total, Mr Johnson has outrun eight of the 22 other people who have served as UK prime minister since 1900.

(PA Graphics)

Along with Mr Callaghan and Mrs May, these include Gordon Brown, who lasted two years and 318 days as Labour PM from 2007 to 2010, and Anthony Eden, who managed one year and 279 days as Conservative PM between 1955 and 1957.

The prime minister with the shortest time in office since 1900 is the Conservative politician Andrew Bonar Law, who clocked up just 211 days from 1922 to 1923 before resigning due to ill health.

Margaret Thatcher currently holds the record for the longest premiership since 1900, managing 11 years and 208 days as Conservative PM from 1979 to 1990.

Tony Blair is in second place, with 10 years and 56 days as Labour PM from 1997 to 2007.

Whoever replaces Boris Johnson as prime minister on September 6 will have only 870 days before the last possible date of the next general election, on January 23 2025.

If that person is then defeated at the election, they will go down in history as the fifth shortest serving PM since 1900, finishing behind Gordon Brown but just ahead of the Liberal politician Henry Campbell-Bannerman, whose tenure lasted two years and 122 days from 1905 to 1908.

