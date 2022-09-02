New PM has fewer than 1,000 days before next general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

New PM has fewer than 1,000 days before next general election

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 2:48 am
The last possible date for the next general election is January 23, 2025 (PA)
The last possible date for the next general election is January 23, 2025 (PA)

Whoever replaces Boris Johnson as prime minister on September 6 will have fewer than 1,000 days in office before they need to call a general election.

The last possible date for the nation to go the polls is January 23, 2025 – only 870 days into the new PM’s tenure.

But they will face their first test at the ballot box even sooner.

Local elections are due to take place in England and Northern Ireland in just over eight months’ time, on May 4, 2023.

Council seats will be up for grabs in most towns and cities – though not in London – along with dozens of smaller councils.

(PA Graphics)

A bigger set of elections are scheduled for May 2, 2024, including local councils in England and Wales plus mayoral contests in London, Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and Merseyside.

There is a chance the new prime minister will not want to wait until the last possible date to call a general election, particularly as it would mean campaigning during Christmas 2024 and through much of January 2025.

One alternative would be to hold the election on the same day as the 2024 local elections – though this would leave only 604 days between the new PM taking office and going to the polls.

Another option could be an election in early autumn 2024, after the prime minister has notched up two years in the job but before the clocks go back at the end of October.

Whatever the new PM decides to do, they will need to act fast in order for their decisions to leave an impression on voters before election day arrives.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales sits off the coast of Gosport, Hampshire, after it suffered a propeller shaft malfunction. The GBP 3 billion warship left Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight. Picture date: Tuesday August 30, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)
Beleaguered HMS Prince of Wales likely to be replaced on US trip by sister…
Experts suggest a declining population does not have to be a hinderance to Scotland’s economy as part of the UK (PA)
Declining population could boost Scottish economy within UK, experts suggest
(Chris Radburn/PA)
Boris Johnson attempts legal fightback against partygate probe
2 Sisters Food Group Group chief Ranjit Singh Boparan has warned UK food security is ‘under threat’ amid fresh fears of a carbon dioxide shortage (PA)
UK food security under threat amid CO2 crisis, chicken firm boss warns
The International Trade Secretary has said the UK-Australia trade deal is crucial for both economic growth in the two countries and to safeguard ‘shared values’ while on a visit to the Commonwealth nation (Yui Mok/PA)
Anne-Marie Trevelyan: UK-Australia trade crucial for growth and ‘liberty’
Boris Johnson has outlasted his Tory predecessor Theresa May as prime minister (PA)
Boris Johnson’s tenure as PM: How it compares to his predecessors
The race to replace Boris Johnson entered its final hours as the outgoing Prime Minister has sought to establish a long-term energy legacy (Liam McBurney/PA)
Final day of Tory leadership voting begins as Johnson seeks to establish legacy
The nursery premium has been proposed to support children in deprived areas during their early years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lib Dems demand nursery premium to support children from deprived areas
In the last decade, the proportion of firsts handed out in England has more than doubled (Alamy/PA)
Investigation after ‘sharp increase’ in top degrees at several universities
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Extend freeports to whole UK coastline to help struggling communities – Tory MPs

More from Press and Journal

Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Photo credit: Police Scotland/PA Wire.
Brenda Page murder trial: New date set for next year in Aberdeen
Supplied by Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds scholarship fund opens to north-east pupils
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex offender Picture shows; Robert Clark. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 31/08/2022
Sex beast appears in court after nearly two years on the run
Mallaig lifeboat and coastguard team are attending the incident. Picture by Iain Ferguson/ The Write Image
Extensive search ongoing for man in dinghy last seen two days ago near Isle…
0
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge closure is 'cutting communities in half' say campaigners
0