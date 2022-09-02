UK food security under threat amid CO2 crisis, chicken firm boss warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK food security under threat amid CO2 crisis, chicken firm boss warns

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 10:36 am
2 Sisters Food Group Group chief Ranjit Singh Boparan has warned UK food security is ‘under threat’ amid fresh fears of a carbon dioxide shortage (PA)
2 Sisters Food Group Group chief Ranjit Singh Boparan has warned UK food security is 'under threat' amid fresh fears of a carbon dioxide shortage (PA)

Fresh fears of a carbon dioxide shortage means UK food security is “under threat”, the boss of the UK’s biggest chicken processor has warned.

Ranjit Singh Boparan – who runs 2 Sisters Food Group and has been dubbed the Chicken King – said a key food industry CO2 supplier has threatened to increase prices up to 20 times current levels after a rival said it will halt production.

Last week, CF Fertilisers said it is stopping production at its remaining UK ammonia plant in Billingham, near Middlesbrough, after soaring energy costs made production “uneconomical”.

The company is one of the UK’s biggest producers of CO2, which is a by-product from the production of ammonia.

It comes almost two years after CF first stopped production at its factory, sparking anger among suppliers and an urgent supply agreement co-ordinated with Government to ensure production continued.

The boss of 2 Sisters, which supplies supermarkets including M&S and Tesco, said the latest shutdown is leading to a reduction in supply and therefore further cost increases which lead to higher prices for customers.

Mr Boparan said the business, which processes more than 10 million birds a week, faces a £1 million-a-week increase in the cost of CO2 used to stun chickens for slaughter.

“This is a price shock just like we’ve seen with energy and all companies and households are feeling the pain right now,” he said.

“What is very sad is that it’s the UK shopper who will ultimately pay the price and CO2 suppliers are, in effect, holding consumers hostage.

“Once again, UK food security is under threat, the shopper loses, and we simply have no choice other than to pay to keep supply.”

CO2 is also used in the food production industry, within packaging to extend shelf-life, and in refrigeration.

It is used for pig and poultry production, as well as in brewing and making carbonated drinks.

Mr Boparan called for Government intervention to ensure reliable supply for the industry.

He said: “This is clearly a national security issue and has to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

“I’d like to see an acknowledgement of the problem and action to regulate the CO2 market, or at least consider price capping.

“It really beggars belief when such a key infrastructure operation can arbitrarily decide to switch off the taps because of price inflation.

“It is irresponsible and catastrophic for our sector.”

