Second Battalion Irish Guards reactivated after 75 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

Second Battalion Irish Guards reactivated after 75 years

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 3:20 pm
Number 12 Company Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks, central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Number 12 Company Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks, central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

An Army battalion that played a key role in both world wars has been reactivated in a bid to “counter threats to worldwide peace”.

The Second Battalion Irish Guards, which was disbanded 75 years ago, will see new soldiers hone their “discipline and skills” by performing ceremonial duties.

Eventually, they will be sent into the First Battalion – currently training Ukraine’s armed forces to respond to the Russian invasion – and dispatched on global operations.

“The army, of course, is adapting to the changing world,” Major Niall Hall, Regimental Adjutant of the Irish Guards, told the PA news agency.

“It needs to be fleet of foot and this is a great example of that happening.”

On Friday, the Second Battalion’s No 12 company – made up of soldiers as young as 18 – performed its first ceremonial duty with the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace.

“Things like this don’t happen often in the military,” said Ppr Jim Bell, one of the pipers to lead the group out of Westminster’s Wellington Barracks.

“I think it’s great that they’ve been raised because we get to carry their battle on us. And the men who fought and died within the Second Battalion will be remembered again.”

The battalion was formed during the First World War and first saw action at the Battle of Loos in the autumn of 1915.

Number 12 Company Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks
Number 12 Company Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks (Aaron Chown/PA)

One of its early members was John Kipling, son of the poet Rudyard Kipling, who was killed at Loos when assaulting a German position.

It was suspended after the Armistice, reactivated a few months before the Second World War, before being disbanded again in 1947.

More than seven decades later, members of the battalion performed drills in front of Wellington Barracks as members of the public watched from Birdcage Walk.

The guardsmen, wearing bearskin with a signature blue plume, stood to attention as they were inspected by senior officers, who occasionally brushed down their scarlet tunics.

“We’ve been training all of this week to get it all squared, to get it all up to scratch for the lads,” Todd Yates, a 19-year-old guardsman, said.

The regiment’s mascot, a two-year-old Irish wolfhound known formally as Turlough Mor – nicknamed Seamus – drew particular interest from the crowd.

“Are you here because the dog is going to retire?” one puzzled onlooker asked reporters.

Irish Wolfhound Seamus with his handler Drummer Adam Walsh
Irish Wolfhound Seamus with his handler Drummer Adam Walsh (Aaron Chown/PA)

Seamus – “one of the personalities in the battalion”, according to his handler – led the company and Irish Guards band along Spur Road and through the gates of the Palace.

Skidding at times on the front courtyard’s red gravel, they took the place of the Coldstream Guards slightly after 11am.

Arranging itself in a semi-circle inside the main gate, the band drew applause from onlookers thronging the nearby streets with a performance of Only The Good Die Young.

The Second Battalion was reactivated under the Future Soldier programme, which resulted from the Government’s review of the armed forces last year.

“Future Soldier and a series of subsequent plans detail how the Army will amend its force structure to deal with a changed operating environment caused by, among other issues, the Russian aggression in Ukraine,” the army said in a statement.

“In this way, the Army will be more able to counter threats to worldwide peace and stability.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A young child in pyjamas was among the 221 people who made the crossing on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Baby and young boy among 221 people to cross Channel in small boats
Liz Truss is reportedly planning to review workers’ rights if she becomes prime minister (John Sibley/PA)
Liz Truss urged to ‘come clean’ over plans for workers’ rights
Rishi Sunak has appeared to struggle to garner momentum among Tory grassroots members (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sunak: The golden boy who lost his lustre among Tory members
Liam Fox arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street (PA)
Senior Tory MP received donation from Covid testing firm
Liz Truss faced fresh criticism as the ballot to pick the UK’s next prime minister closed, with a police chief describing some of her policies on law and order as ‘meaningless’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Liz Truss criticised by police chief as UK waits for leadership ballot results
Lord Field made the intervention as the energy crisis continues (Victoria Jones/PA)
Energy crisis is ‘Dunkirk moment’ that shows privatisation has failed, peers say
The Government said it remains ‘committed’ to its goal of ending rough sleeping (Nick Ansell/PA)
More shelter beds and supported homes pledged in strategy to end rough sleeping
The Transport Secretary announced the fare cap on Saturday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bus fares in England to be capped at £2
Liz Truss (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fracking and cost-of-living believed to be first targets for Truss if PM
Lord Pannick claimed the Privileges Committee is adopting an “unfair procedure” (Chris Radburn/PA)
Lord Pannick advice on ‘unlawful’ probe cost £130,000

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Number 12 Company Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks, central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1