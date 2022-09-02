Bus fares in England to be capped at £2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bus fares in England to be capped at £2

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 12:02 am
The Transport Secretary announced the fare cap on Saturday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bus journeys in England will be capped at £2 from January to March next year, the Government has announced.

The move, announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, will see the price of a single bus journey in England capped at £2 for three months amid growing concerns about the cost of living this winter.

According to the Department for Transport, the £60 million plan could see some passengers save more than £3 per single bus ticket.

The Department said the average fare for a three-mile journey is around £2.80, meaning that passengers will now save 30% of the price every time they travel.

Mr Shapps said: “Buses are by far and away the most used form of public transport, so ensuring that almost all bus journeys are no more than £2 will assist passengers over the winter months and provide direct help to thousands of households across the country.

“This £60 million boost will mean everyone can affordably get to work, education, the shops and doctors’ appointments.

Rail and Tube strikes
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We know people will be feeling the pressure of rising costs this winter, and so we have been working hard this summer to provide practical concrete help that will lower daily expenditure.”

The new fare cap will see the Government working with operators and local authorities to introduce the scheme, with the Department of Transport claiming that bus operators representing 90% of the market have expressed support for the scheme.

Single fares that are already lower than £2 will not be affected by the cap.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of Campaign for Better Transport, said: “This will be very welcome news for the millions of people who rely on the bus to get to work, to the shops, to medical appointments, and to connect with friends and family.

“Buses have great potential to cut traffic and carbon emissions, to connect communities and ease loneliness.

“This £2 fare cap – which we have called for – will help set buses on the road to a bright future.”

Severe cuts to bus services in England were avoided last month due to new Government funding, after it was announced £130 million will be made available to keep services running.

Alison Edwards, policy director at the Confederation of Passenger Transport, called it an “eye-catching initiative” and said she was looking “forward to understanding in detail how the proposed fare cap will work in practice to ensure it supports the long-term sustainability of bus networks”.

Labour labelled the plan inadequate and accused it of being a “half measure”.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “This weekend Labour mayors will be lowering bus fares for millions of people for the long-term.

“The Government’s temporary 90-day reprieve after years of soaring fares fails to match the scale of the crisis.

“Passengers across the country facing a cost-of-living emergency need more than half measures.”

