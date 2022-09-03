How the change of prime minister will unfold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How the change of prime minister will unfold

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 6:02 pm
A removal van outside No 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
A removal van outside No 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

The race to choose the new leader of the Conservative Party, and the next prime minister, is reaching its culmination.

After Boris Johnson was ousted by his colleagues following a slew of scandals, 11 Tory MPs ran to replace him.

Ballots of Conservative MPs whittled them down to two: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

The pair have battled it out over the last few weeks for the backing of voting party members, going head-to-head in 12 official hustings.

Either Ms Truss or Mr Sunak will emerge as the winner next week.

Here is a timeline of events:

– September 2 2022

Voting in the Tory leadership contest closes at 5pm on Friday.

Ballots were sent to Tory party members via post between August 1 and August 5. Any ballots received after 5pm on September 2 will not be counted, the Conservative Party website states. Online voting is possible until close of ballot.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss is widely expected to win the Tory leadership contest (Joe Giddens/PA)

– September 5 2022

The candidate who receives the most votes from Tory party members will become the new Conservative Party leader, and therefore prime minister.

The winner of the contest will be announced on Monday – the date when Parliament returns – by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs.

The new leader – widely expected to be Ms Truss – is expected to make a speech following the announcement and then spend the rest of the day finalising their choices for Cabinet and wider ministerial roles and writing their first prime ministerial speech.

Mr Johnson will remain Prime Minister until the following day.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak has described himself as the underdog in the race to become the next prime minister (Joe Giddens/PA)

– September 6 2022

In a break with tradition, Mr Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral in Aberdeenshire for the appointment of the new prime minister, rather than Buckingham Palace.

Under normal circumstances, the pomp and drama of the appointment is mostly confined to London over the course of an afternoon.

The outgoing premier typically makes a statement outside No 10 before a short journey to Buckingham Palace to formally resign to the Queen, who then swiftly welcomes and appoints the new prime minister before they return to Downing Street.

Conservative leadership bid
The Queen formally appointed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister in Buckingham Palace in July 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

A palace spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that, this time, the Queen will welcome them at her Aberdeenshire retreat, heightening concerns about the health of the 96-year-old monarch.

Both Mr Johnson and his successor will have to make the 500-mile journey to Scotland, marking a major change in the normal choreography of the handover.

Mr Johnson is expected to make a farewell address outside 10 Downing Street at around 9am on Tuesday.

It is unclear how he will make the journey to Balmoral and whether he and his replacement will travel together.

If they take a plane – a journey that would likely take only a couple of hours – Mr Johnson could formally tender his resignation by around 11.30am.

The Queen will then appoint his successor – possibly by noon – and ask them to form an administration.

The new prime minister is expected to fly back to London and arrive at Downing Street to address the nation for the first time as PM by mid-afternoon.

After that, they will be expected to make senior Cabinet appointments and hold meetings with senior civil servants to be given nuclear codes, and for updates on matters of national security.

The change in procedure could delay the highly-anticipated reshuffle, which could potentially be pushed into the late evening if the new prime minister wants to meet and greet their new team from London as opposed to over the phone.

As constitutional expert and Institute for Government fellow Dr Catherine Haddon has suggested, the change could see appointments announced in “batches” throughout the rest of the week.

It is also likely to have a knock-on effect on the time and place of briefings and congratulatory phone calls, with the new premier being forced to potentially work on-the-move as they journey back to London.

– September 7 2022

The new team is due to meet on Wednesday morning before the new premier faces their first Prime Minister’s Questions at noon.

