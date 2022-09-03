Boris Johnson urges party to unite after leadership race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson urges party to unite after leadership race

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 8:31 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has penned a final piece for the Sunday Express (Ben Birchall/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has penned a final piece for the Sunday Express (Ben Birchall/PA)

Boris Johnson has urged his party to come together and back its new leader “wholeheartedly” ahead of the result of the Tory leadership contest being announced.

Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be declared as the new leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and writing in the Sunday Express, the outgoing Prime Minister backed the abilities of both candidates.

After a long summer of at-times fractious campaigning, Mr Johnson writes: “Tomorrow the great national suspense will be over and the country will finally learn the name of our new Prime Minister.

“This is the moment for every Conservative to come together – and back that new leader wholeheartedly.”

“This is the time to put aside the disagreements of the last few weeks, fascinating though they may have been, and put the national interest first.”

There have been questions in recent weeks about how the party moves on from the contest, after Ms Truss and Mr Sunak offered competing and sometimes divergent visions for the governing party and the country at large.

But Mr Johnson, writing his final piece for the Sunday Express as Prime Minister, says: “As I leave Number Ten after three tough but often exhilarating years I know just how big and demanding this job is. I also know that either candidate is more than capable of delivering for the people of this country.”

His successor, widely expected to be Ms Truss, will face a daunting set of challenges including an energy crisis, soaring inflation, further strike action and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Chris Radburn/PA)

The outgoing Prime Minister uses the article to repeat one of his main messages of recent weeks, urging the British people to remain resolute in support of Ukraine despite the cost-of-living crisis.

He also says that both candidates, if elected, will “do even more” to support struggling households.

“I know that both candidates will do even more to help people with the cash they need to pay their bills, in addition to the large sums that are already arriving in the next weeks and months.

“Both candidates will find other ways to ease the pressures on families – such as sensible tax cuts,” he writes.

“I know that together we will get through this cost-of-living crisis just as we got through Covid – and never forget how grim things seemed just a couple of years ago.

“We had thousands dying of a new and scary disease, and the economy shocked by the biggest fall in output for 300 years.

“Yes, Putin’s energy crisis is tough. Yes, it has been and will be hard this winter, for families whose gas and electricity bills are being forced sky-high by his vicious war in Ukraine.

“But if he thinks he can succeed in his economic blackmail, he is fooling himself.

“If he thinks he can force us to abandon our support for the Ukrainians and lift the sanctions on Russia – then he woefully underestimates the British people.

“If he thinks he can force Britain and the rest of Europe back into some craven dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, he is utterly deluded. We will win in the struggle, just as the Ukrainians will win.

“We will come through stronger and more resilient the other side.”

