Truss pledges ‘immediate action’ on energy bills if she becomes PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Truss pledges ‘immediate action’ on energy bills if she becomes PM

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 10:11 pm Updated: September 3, 2022, 11:11 pm
Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liz Truss has said she will set out “immediate action” on energy bills during her first week in office, if she becomes prime minister on Tuesday.

The Foreign Secretary, widely tipped to defeat rival Rishi Sunak when the Tory leadership winner is announced on Monday, has said she will be capable of making “difficult decisions” as prime minister to get the UK through the energy crisis.

There have been ever-louder calls in recent weeks that the Government intervene to support the most vulnerable, with energy bills set to rise to around £3,500 this winter for the average household.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Ms Truss said she would appoint a council of economic advisers to help guide her and her chancellor.

She says: “I understand how challenging the cost of living crisis is for everyone. These are tough times and the months ahead will be hard.

She said that she will take “immediate action” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis for families and businesses, while also delivering a “broader plan to get our economy growing, make it more resilient and make it more competitive”.

“If elected, I plan within the first week of my new administration to set out our immediate action on energy bills and energy supply.

“A fiscal event would follow later this month from my chancellor, with a broader package of action on the economy.”

“We need to take the difficult decisions to ensure we are not in this position every autumn and winter.

“Sticking plasters and kicking the can down the road will not do. I am ready to take the tough decisions to rebuild our economy.”

The energy crisis, according to the Sunday Times, will also be the focus of Ms Truss’ address from Downing Street once she is appointed.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson will leave office in a matter of days (Andrew Boyers/PA)

The paper reports it is expected to be “very short”, but that an announcement on energy will come quickly once Ms Truss takes charge, with a “fiscal event” set to take place in the coming weeks.

Throughout the campaign she has pledged to “start cutting taxes from day one” with a new Budget and Spending Review that would reverse April’s rise in national insurance and next year’s corporation tax increase from 19% to 25%.

In the Telegraph, Ms Truss said: “I recognise that many of the growth measures we take won’t have an immediate impact, but it is vital we get started now and build a better economy for the future and pay down our debt as a country and provide the future for our children.

“There will be tough decisions to be made, and I am prepared to make those tough decisions as prime minister.”

Recent days have been full of speculation about who could make up the Cabinet in a Truss administration, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tipped to become her chancellor.

There is also a growing expectation that the next prime minister will make an early visit to Kyiv to shore up support for Ukraine.

It comes as Mr Johnson prepares to leave office with praise from Volodymyr Zelensky ringing in his ears.

The Ukrainian leader, writing in the Mail on Sunday, called the outgoing prime minister a “true friend” as he paid tribute to his steadfast support for the war-torn country.

Mr Johnson used his own article in the Sunday Express to reflect on his achievements, while also urging his party to come together after a summer of in-fighting.

“This is the moment for every Conservative to come together – and back that new leader wholeheartedly.

“This is the time to put aside the disagreements of the last few weeks, fascinating though they may have been, and put the national interest first.”

“As I leave Number Ten after three tough but often exhilarating years I know just how big and demanding this job is. I also know that either candidate is more than capable of delivering for the people of this country,” he wrote.

In an interview to be broadcast on Times Radio on Sunday, Mr Johnson’s former Downing Street chief of staff and key aide Lord Udny-Lister said that his former boss is “sad”, “cross” and “shocked” by his enforced departure.

He also said that he would “never say never” about a comeback for Mr Johnson.

In the same interview, he urged Ms Truss to appoint a new ethics adviser if she becomes prime minister.

It comes after Ms Truss appeared ambivalent about making such an appointment while on the campaign trail.

“Absolutely, and I think it’s an important role, there has to be somebody there. There has to be somebody who is keeping an eye on these things,” he told the broadcaster.

Both Ms Truss and Mr Sunak will be interviewed on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, in what is likely to be a final high-profile interview for them before the result of the contest is confirmed.

In what is set to be a frenzied few days for UK politics, Mr Johnson’s successor will be announced on Monday, taking over as prime minister the following day.

Mr Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace, for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday, in a break from tradition.

The Queen will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday at her Aberdeenshire home, where he will formally tender his resignation.

This will be followed by an audience with the new Tory leader, where she or he will be invited to form a government.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Anyone found smoking within 15 metres of a hospital building faces a fixed penalty notice of £50 or a fine of up to £1,000 if the case goes to court (Jonathan Brady/PA)
New rule on smoking around hospital buildings to come into force
Sir Mark Rowley will take over as the Met’s new commissioner later this month (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Met must learn from ‘appalling mistakes’, Patel warns new commissioner
P1 pupils take two tests – one in literacy and one in numeracy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lib Dems criticise ministers over 280,000 P1 tests since Holyrood vote
The cost-of-living crisis has worsened with soaring inflation and energy costs (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour urges MSPs to use Holyrood return for Cost-Of-Living Act
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour guided by ‘common sense’ not ideology to fix country, says Starmer
Liz Truss is widely tipped to become the next prime minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss to make energy crisis central to early days as PM – reports
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has penned a final piece for the Sunday Express (Ben Birchall/PA)
Boris Johnson urges party to unite after leadership race
Dominic Raab (Joe Giddens/PA)
Only 50/50 chance of keeping seat at next election, says Raab
Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Johnson in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Zelensky heaps praise on Boris Johnson as ‘true friend’ leaves office
A removal van outside No 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)
How the change of prime minister will unfold

More from Press and Journal

People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lighting strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes' role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies