Labour urges MSPs to use Holyrood return for Cost-Of-Living Act

Scottish Labour MSPs are urging the Scottish Government to drop the “summer of empty rhetoric” by introducing emergency legislation which tackles the cost-of-living crisis.

Holyrood will return from its summer recess on Tuesday and Neil Bibby, the party’s business spokesperson, is urging parliamentarians to back a Cost-Of-Living Act.

It comes as inflation hits 10.1% and is expected to soar further.

Meanwhile, the energy price cap has risen by 80% to £3,549.

The party intends to move a motion calling for parliamentary time to be set aside in the first week to introduce the emergency policy.

It would see a temporary rent freeze to protect tenants from rising prices and ban winter evictions to limit homelessness.

Labour also proposes changes to laws on debt, including fairer rules on earnings arrestment and bankruptcy fees.

Mr Bibby, Scottish Labour business spokesperson, said: “After a long summer of empty rhetoric from the SNP, this is a chance to take real action.

“We cannot ask people struggling to put food on the table to listen to a talking shop of empty ministerial statements and debates that go in circles.

“Scots expect their Parliament’s to be focused on the issues that matter and their governments to use every power they have – but both the SNP and the Tories are asleep at the wheel.

“We have a moral duty to act – every part must back these plans to use the powers we have here in Holyrood to freeze rent, ban winter evictions, and offer a lifeline to those snowed under with debt.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said it remained the case “that most of the key policy levers are held by the UK Government, which needs to take urgent action.”

“We recognise the enormous pressures households are facing, which is why the First Minister has committed to an emergency budget review to assess all opportunities to target additional resources and respond to those pressures,” the spokesman said.

“Our Programme for Government next week will set out the Scottish Government’s priorities, including for the immediate challenges around the cost crisis.

“We have allocated almost £3 billion in this financial year that will contribute towards mitigating the increased costs crisis, including the provision of support unique to Scotland, such as the Scottish Child Payment.”