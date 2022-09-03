New rule on smoking around hospital buildings to come into force

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Smoking within 15 metres of a hospital building will be banned from Monday as a new law comes into effect.

The new rule is the latest step in the Scottish Government’s plan to create a tobacco-free Scotland by 2034.

It also supports the voluntary smoke-free hospital grounds policy introduced in 2015.

Anyone found lighting up with 15 metres of a hospital building could face a fixed penalty notice of £50, or a fine of up to £1,000 should the case end up in court.

The rule applies to NHS hospital settings used for patient treatment and care, and includes a ban on smoking beneath overhanging structures.

Public health minister Maree Todd said: “Everyone knows that smoking is bad for our health and hospital patients in particular should be protected from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke.

“This new law is the latest step in our bold plan to make Scotland tobacco-free by 2034 – building on our dedicated stop-smoking services and early intervention measures to stop youngsters picking up the habit altogether.

“Anyone looking to quit can contact the NHS QuitYourWay Helpline or speak to their local pharmacy to discuss the range of help available.”