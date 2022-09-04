Sunak does not rule out standing in future Tory leadership race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak does not rule out standing in future Tory leadership race

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 11:02 am
Rishi Sunak will find out on Monday if he is the next prime minister (PA)
Rishi Sunak will find out on Monday if he is the next prime minister (PA)

Rishi Sunak has not ruled out standing for the Conservative leadership in future if he is unsuccessful in the current contest.

The former chancellor did firmly say he will continue as an MP if he does not become prime minister this week, and he vowed to support a Conservative Government “in whatever capacity”.

The Tory leadership ballot closed on Friday and the winner will be announced on Monday.

Mr Sunak’s rival in the contest, Liz Truss, is widely believed to be on course to win the contest, which is decided by Conservative Party members.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will be named Britain’s new prime minister on Monday (PA)

He was asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme if he would run for the Tory leadership again.

He said: “We’ve just finished this campaign. I’d say… I need to recover from this one. But I look forward to supporting the Conservative Government in whatever capacity.”

Asked if that means he is not ruling out another run for the top job, he added: “No gosh, no no no, I think my job now is just to support a Conservative Government. That’s what I want to see succeed and that’s what I’ll do.”

Earlier in the interview, the former chancellor vowed: “I’m going to stay as a Member of Parliament,” even if he does not win the keys to Number 10.

He told how he finished the campaign at home with his own party members in Richmond, and said: “It’s been a great privilege to represent them as their Member of Parliament for Richmond in North Yorkshire, I’d love to keep doing that as long as they’ll have me.”

He was also pressed on whether he would commit to standing at the next general election.

“I literally just said, I was with my own members,” Mr Sunak said, before being asked again if he will stand for the next Parliament.

“It’s presumptuous for me to say because I have to get selected by my own members. But I was with them on Friday night and it’s been a great privilege to represent them. And I know I can do good work for them,” he said.

