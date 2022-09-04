Labour wants early election so Tories can be ‘swept away’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour wants early election so Tories can be ‘swept away’

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 12:05 pm
Nick Thomas-Symonds said Labour is ready for an election (PA)
Nick Thomas-Symonds said Labour is ready for an election (PA)

Labour is on an “election footing” and wants the Conservative Government “swept away as soon as possible”, a shadow minister has said.

Nick Thomas-Symonds also said reports that some Tory MPs are plotting to help Boris Johnson mount a political comeback show the Tory party “has completely lost its way” after 12 years in office.

His remarks come as the UK awaits the announcement on Monday of the winner of the Tory leadership contest, with Liz Truss expected to beat Rishi Sunak in the race to Number 10.

Mr Thomas-Symonds, the shadow international trade secretary, told Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News: “We are absolutely on an election footing and I want to see this Government swept away as soon as possible.

“These are continuity candidates and part of the Conservative debate over the summer has been about all the problems caused by 12 years of Conservative rule.

“To sweep this Government away we need to have that general election, and we in Labour want to see that general election happen as soon as we possibly can so we can get on with the job of rebuilding our country’s economy and standing beside people in this acute cost-of-living crisis that looks like it’s only going to get worse in the months ahead.”

The Sunday Mirror’s front page carries a report that “around a dozen” Conservative MPs are allegedly planning to submit no-confidence letters in the presumed incoming prime minister, current Foreign Secretary Ms Truss.

It claims they hope to force a fresh leadership vote by Christmas so Mr Johnson might return to power.

On speculation of a comeback by Mr Johnson, Mr Thomas-Symonds added: “It really does show the depths to which the Conservative Party has sunk and the fact they are so tired after 12 years in office.

“They’ve just ousted a leader after his flagrant disregard for Covid rules, after he showed, time and again, it was one rule for him and another rule for the rest of the population.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will be Britain’s next prime minister (PA)

“It really does show now the Conservative Party has completely lost its way if they are saying credibly that they want to get rid of one leader, then try to have a leadership contest with others, then try and bring the other leader back.”

Former Conservative chancellor Lord Hammond dismissed as “fantasy” the notion that Mr Johnson could mount a political comeback, warning him not to linger over the new government like a “malevolent shadow”.

He told the same programme that “Boris has not been a good Prime Minister”, adding: “He needs to let the new prime minister get on with his or her job and make it clear that he’s moved on as well.”

Elsewhere on the broadcast rounds, shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said Ms Truss is “quite lightweight” and not “into detail”.

Ms Thornberry told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “She’s very thick-skinned.

“I think her weakest characteristic is that she just isn’t somebody who’s into detail, and in that way can be quite lightweight and can be caught out.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Britain’s new prime minister is facing a ‘heightened risk of recession’ following new figures signalling the private sector contracted in August after activity slumped in the services sector (Ben Birchall/PA)
New PM faces mounting recession risk after activity contracts in August – report
Citizens Advice has recorded a 50% annual uplift in people being referred for crisis support, such as those needing food banks or charitable grants (Yui Mok/PA)
Citizens Advice ‘helping more than two people every minute with crisis support’
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in the Highlands…
0
Protesters outside the High Court in London for the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights. Charities and campaigners supporting migrants are appealing against a High Court ruling on Friday which paved the way for the first deportation flight to take place on Tuesday. Picture date: Monday June 13, 2022.
High Court challenge over Rwanda policy due to start
Labour has accused the Government of ‘failing children and families’ as it said the cost of after-school clubs has risen by more than £800 a year since the Conservatives came into power (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour: Cost of after-school clubs has risen more than £800 a year since 2010
Liz Truss is strongly considering freezing energy bills in a bid to ease the burden on households this winter, according to reports (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss ‘strongly considering freeze for energy bills due to economic squeeze’
The average cost to run a washing machine yearly will rise from just over £63 to more than £117 under the new energy price cap (Alamy/PA)
Consumer group offers tips to save energy and money amid cost-of-living crisis
The cost of living crisis is continuing to squeeze household budgets (Danny Lawson/PA)
New campaign encouraging people to seek advice over money worries
Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson expected to skip Conservative Party conference
Salmon farm (David Cheskin/PA)
Salmon Scotland calls for more investment in housing for rural communities

More from Press and Journal

Tour of Britain Aberdeen Aberdeenshire
'Creating a long-lasting legacy': Hopes Tour of Britain success will cement Aberdeenshire as cycling…
0
The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.
Another blow to Aberdeen's shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close
0
Machineheads go wild for Machine Head as the Metal Legends played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Were you at the Machine Head gig in The Lemon Tree?
0
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business story on Aberdeen harbour Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour . Aberdeen harbour . Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Billy Horschel celebrates victory on the final green at Wentworth.
Richie Ramsay: There will be a different atmosphere at this week's BMW PGA Championship…