Survey of teachers on cost-of-living crisis ‘deeply disturbing’ – union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Survey of teachers on cost-of-living crisis ‘deeply disturbing’ – union

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 3:33 pm
A generic stock photo of school girls walking to school (Ian West/PA)
A generic stock photo of school girls walking to school (Ian West/PA)

More than half of teachers have given food or clothing to their pupils as families struggle to cope with the cost of living, a survey suggests.

The poll of 6,679 teachers by teachers’ union NASUWT found that teachers have also been providing referrals to foodbanks.

Six in 10 teachers responding to the survey said that by the end of the last academic year more pupils were coming to school hungry, while almost seven in 10 said more of their pupils were lacking in energy and concentration.

Three-quarters of those polled said they had experienced more pupils with behaviour problems and 65% said pupils did not have the equipment they needed for their lessons.

63% of teachers said pupils were wearing dirty or damaged clothes and 67% said pupils did not have footwear that was appropriate for school.

58% of teachers surveyed said they had given food or clothing to their pupils.

Six in 10 said they had made referrals to outside agencies, with 35% saying they had helped a pupil’s family get access to a foodbank.

The survey found that 15% of teachers had lent or given money to pupils and 24% had seen money lent or given to pupils by colleagues or their school.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said the survey results paint a “deeply disturbing” picture of the impact the cost of living crisis is having on children.

“There can be little doubt that the cost-of-living crisis is harming pupils’ education, learning and development.

“An emergency response is needed to deliver extra help for children, schools and families.

“At a time when many teachers are already struggling financially, many have dug deep into their own pockets to provide urgent help to their pupils, in the absence of additional support from the Government.

“It is outrageous that we should be seeing more and more families who are struggling or unable to feed, clothe or keep a roof over their children’s heads,” he said.

Dr Roach said it is vital that schools and wider children’s services are funded to provide more by way of support, advice and counselling for children, parents and carers who are struggling.

“Regrettably, the Government has simply failed to recognise the depth, breadth and urgency of the financial difficulties that increasing numbers of families are under.

“It cannot be left to schools and teachers to pick up the pieces of the cost of living crisis or to provide from their own budgets financial help and assistance to families in desperate need.

“We need to see immediate action from the new prime minister to provide much more help and assistance to children and families to mitigate the dire financial crisis that millions are facing this autumn and winter,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Britain’s new prime minister is facing a ‘heightened risk of recession’ following new figures signalling the private sector contracted in August after activity slumped in the services sector (Ben Birchall/PA)
New PM faces mounting recession risk after activity contracts in August – report
Citizens Advice has recorded a 50% annual uplift in people being referred for crisis support, such as those needing food banks or charitable grants (Yui Mok/PA)
Citizens Advice ‘helping more than two people every minute with crisis support’
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in the Highlands…
0
Protesters outside the High Court in London for the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights. Charities and campaigners supporting migrants are appealing against a High Court ruling on Friday which paved the way for the first deportation flight to take place on Tuesday. Picture date: Monday June 13, 2022.
High Court challenge over Rwanda policy due to start
Labour has accused the Government of ‘failing children and families’ as it said the cost of after-school clubs has risen by more than £800 a year since the Conservatives came into power (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour: Cost of after-school clubs has risen more than £800 a year since 2010
Liz Truss is strongly considering freezing energy bills in a bid to ease the burden on households this winter, according to reports (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss ‘strongly considering freeze for energy bills due to economic squeeze’
The average cost to run a washing machine yearly will rise from just over £63 to more than £117 under the new energy price cap (Alamy/PA)
Consumer group offers tips to save energy and money amid cost-of-living crisis
The cost of living crisis is continuing to squeeze household budgets (Danny Lawson/PA)
New campaign encouraging people to seek advice over money worries
Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson expected to skip Conservative Party conference
Salmon farm (David Cheskin/PA)
Salmon Scotland calls for more investment in housing for rural communities

More from Press and Journal

Tour of Britain Aberdeen Aberdeenshire
'Creating a long-lasting legacy': Hopes Tour of Britain success will cement Aberdeenshire as cycling…
0
The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.
Another blow to Aberdeen's shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close
0
Machineheads go wild for Machine Head as the Metal Legends played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Were you at the Machine Head gig in The Lemon Tree?
0
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business story on Aberdeen harbour Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour . Aberdeen harbour . Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Billy Horschel celebrates victory on the final green at Wentworth.
Richie Ramsay: There will be a different atmosphere at this week's BMW PGA Championship…