Senior Tory calls on Government to ban cotton from Xinjiang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Senior Tory calls on Government to ban cotton from Xinjiang

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 10:57 pm
Tom Tugendhat has been a longstanding critic of China from the backbenches (Yui Mok/PA)
Tom Tugendhat has been a longstanding critic of China from the backbenches (Yui Mok/PA)

The Government has been urged to look at banning the import of all cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region of China by senior Tory MP Tom Tugendhat as a response to the country’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

It comes after the UN published an assessment of human rights concerns linked with the Xinjiang region of China, and concluded “serious human rights violations have been committed” there linked to Beijing’s so-called counter-terror and counter-extremism policies.

The People’s Republic of China opposed the release of the UN report, which it said ignores “human rights achievements” in Xinjiang, is based on “disinformation and lies fabricated by anti-China forces” and “distorts” government policies.

The Chinese government’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang has come under increasing international scrutiny for several years, with allegations including forced labour and genocide.

Tom Tugendhat, a former candidate in the Tory leadership race who is tipped for a role in any Truss administration, used an article in the Telegraph to call for fresh action against China.

“We should stop buying any technology that facilitates repression in Xinjiang. The region is unique in the way that its authorities have utilised mass surveillance.

“Cameras monitor every corner, many with facial recognition enabled. Uyghurs are forced to download tracking apps. Some have even been arrested for the crime of texting family members.

“Given the human rights catastrophe that is unfolding, it is unacceptable for the UK to be complicit by buying cameras and surveillance equipment from the same providers,” he writes.

He goes on to argue that the UK should “look at the possibility” of banning the import of cotton products produced in whole or in part in Xinjiang.

“We now know the high risk of coercion in Xinjiang.

“Your cotton T-shirt may well have been made with materials picked by a Uyghur in slave-like conditions. Britain banned slavery a long time ago and we should not be buying goods made in such a way.”

Mr Tugendhat, a long-standing China critic on the backbenches and as chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, urges the next Government to “engage in dialogue with the International Criminal Court about the feasibility of a proprio motu investigation into crimes committed against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang and beyond”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Britain’s new prime minister is facing a ‘heightened risk of recession’ following new figures signalling the private sector contracted in August after activity slumped in the services sector (Ben Birchall/PA)
New PM faces mounting recession risk after activity contracts in August – report
Citizens Advice has recorded a 50% annual uplift in people being referred for crisis support, such as those needing food banks or charitable grants (Yui Mok/PA)
Citizens Advice ‘helping more than two people every minute with crisis support’
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in the Highlands…
0
Protesters outside the High Court in London for the ruling on Rwanda deportation flights. Charities and campaigners supporting migrants are appealing against a High Court ruling on Friday which paved the way for the first deportation flight to take place on Tuesday. Picture date: Monday June 13, 2022.
High Court challenge over Rwanda policy due to start
Labour has accused the Government of ‘failing children and families’ as it said the cost of after-school clubs has risen by more than £800 a year since the Conservatives came into power (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour: Cost of after-school clubs has risen more than £800 a year since 2010
Liz Truss is strongly considering freezing energy bills in a bid to ease the burden on households this winter, according to reports (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss ‘strongly considering freeze for energy bills due to economic squeeze’
The average cost to run a washing machine yearly will rise from just over £63 to more than £117 under the new energy price cap (Alamy/PA)
Consumer group offers tips to save energy and money amid cost-of-living crisis
The cost of living crisis is continuing to squeeze household budgets (Danny Lawson/PA)
New campaign encouraging people to seek advice over money worries
Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson expected to skip Conservative Party conference
Salmon farm (David Cheskin/PA)
Salmon Scotland calls for more investment in housing for rural communities

More from Press and Journal

Tour of Britain Aberdeen Aberdeenshire
'Creating a long-lasting legacy': Hopes Tour of Britain success will cement Aberdeenshire as cycling…
0
The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.
Another blow to Aberdeen's shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close
0
Machineheads go wild for Machine Head as the Metal Legends played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Were you at the Machine Head gig in The Lemon Tree?
0
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business story on Aberdeen harbour Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour . Aberdeen harbour . Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Billy Horschel celebrates victory on the final green at Wentworth.
Richie Ramsay: There will be a different atmosphere at this week's BMW PGA Championship…