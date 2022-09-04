Boris Johnson expected to skip Conservative Party conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson expected to skip Conservative Party conference

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 12:04 am
Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson is reportedly set to skip the Conservative Party conference in October, after he leaves Downing Street.

The Telegraph reported that Mr Johnson, traditionally the star of the party gathering, will follow in the footsteps of his predecessors David Cameron and Theresa May, if he does decide to avoid the conference in Birmingham.

It comes as his allies did not rule out a future tilt at No 10 over the weekend, as the Prime Minister entered his final hours in office.

Mr Johnson, who will be replaced as Conservative leader on Monday and step down as prime minister the following day, leaves power with his closest allies not ruling out a future bid for the highest office.

Former chief of staff and close aide Lord Udny-Lister said that Mr Johnson will be “very sad” as he travels to Balmoral to formally offer his resignation to the Queen.

But he also told Sky News that he would “never say never” about a return for Mr Johnson.

“He is going to be watching all this and if something happens in the future, as you said, the ball comes loose in the scrum, then anything can happen.

“I’m not going to predict. All I’m saying is, I would never write him off.”

As colourful as he is controversial, Mr Johnson is likely to have plenty of lucrative opportunities to hand over the coming weeks and months.

Newspaper reports have been full of speculation about whether the former Telegraph columnist will return to journalism, or if the former boss at The Spectator magazine might even be offered an editorship somewhere.

There is also the possibility of the lucrative after-dinner speaking circuit, a well-worn route for former prime ministers.

Lord Marland, a former trade envoy, told the BBC last week that Mr Johnson wants to “go and put hay in the loft” after he leaves office.

“As he said to me the other day, he wants to go and put hay in the loft, in other words to build up his bank balance so that he can afford to pay for the lifestyle that he has created,” he said.

Conservative leadership bid
The Queen welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

Much depends on whether Mr Johnson sees his future in the Commons.

He is far from certain to stave off a Labour challenge in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency at the next election, while the Privileges Committee is going ahead with its inquiry into whether he committed a contempt of Parliament by telling the House on several occasions that there were no lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

If he is found to have lied to Parliament, Mr Johnson could face a suspension from the Commons for 10 or more sitting days and a recall petition, which, if signed by 10% of his constituents, would trigger a by-election.

Whether to fight to remain in politics or not will depend on whether Mr Johnson still harbours ambitions to return to No 10.

In his final appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions, he famously declared “Hasta la vista, baby.”

The Spanish term translates as “see you later”, but it is also a catchphrase of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cyborg character in the 1991 movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

The Terminator is also known for the catchphrase: “I’ll be back.”

His old political enemies think similarly.

Rory Stewart, who ran against Mr Johnson for the Tory leadership in 2019, likened him to former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi and ex-US president Donald Trump, who are plotting comebacks.

The former international development minister said last month: “I’m afraid he has an extraordinary ego and he believes that he was badly treated.

“He doesn’t see the reality, which is that he was a terrible prime minister and that he lost his job because of deep flaws of character.

“And yes, I fear we’re going to end up with a second Berlusconi or a second Trump trying to rock back in again.”

