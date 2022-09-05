Truss will need to soothe rattled gilt markets, experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Truss will need to soothe rattled gilt markets, experts warn

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 2:28 pm
UK government bonds remained under pressure with little sign of respite after Liz Truss’s Conservative leadership victory, and experts warned her policy plans will be key to settling the rattled gilts market and reining in soaring public borrowing costs.

The new prime minister will take up the post facing yet more woes for the creaking public finances after last month’s biggest sell-off in UK government bonds – or gilts – since 1994 sent government borrowing costs soaring.

Concerns over Britain’s economic and political prospects sparked the gilt rout, which means a rise in the yield – or interest rate – charged on them, in turn leading to high government borrowing costs.

The yield on 10-year gilts – which is a proxy for the effective interest rate on public borrowing – edged slightly lower after Ms Truss was announced as the new Tory leader, but at 2.94% at the time of writing, it still hovers perilously high to the 3% level not seen since early 2014.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Financial markets express their faith – or lack of it – in a country and its economic and political prospects through how much they charge it to borrow and how they value its currency.

“In each case traders and investors are already turning away, presumably because they do not like what they see.”

He warned that if Ms Truss cannot rein in the gilt sell-off, she may find her plans for big tax cuts scuppered.

Mr Mould said the rise in 10-year gilt yields is “in recognition of the surge in inflation, and also the Bank of England’s shift to raising interest rates and toward quantitative tightening”.

“That adds to the Government’s interest bill on its £2.4 trillion debt and potentially limits scope for spending or tax cuts.”

He added: “The new prime minister will find themselves potentially trapped between the lesser of two evils of inflation on one side and recession on the other.

“If the financial markets like what they hear then that may help to hold gilt yields in check, the yield curve to steepen and the pound to rally.”

But Susannah Streeter, a senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said bond markets are fearful of what Ms Truss might unleash in her bid to prop up the UK economy.

She said: “The worry is that, far from pulling the economy out of recession, the policies of Liz Truss risk a prolonged period of stagflation.

“Being a tax-cutting prime minister might go down well among Conservative Party members, but it’s a risky strategy for the longer term stability of the economy.”

