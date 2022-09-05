Speaker hints at tightening of Commons security after Extinction Rebellion protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Speaker hints at tightening of Commons security after Extinction Rebellion protest

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 3:26 pm
Handout photo taken with permission from the twitter feed of Extinction Rebellion of protesters who have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber, as they call for a Citizens’ Assembly. Picture date: Friday September 2, 2022 (XR/PA)
Handout photo taken with permission from the twitter feed of Extinction Rebellion of protesters who have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber, as they call for a Citizens’ Assembly. Picture date: Friday September 2, 2022 (XR/PA)

Security at Parliament will be tightened to prevent a repeat of protests in the House of Commons chamber, Sir Lindsay Hoyle has suggested.

The Speaker said steps are being taken to “minimise the risk of a reoccurrence” of the action taken by Extinction Rebellion (XR), with police and parliamentary security changing their approach given more protests are planned in the coming fortnight.

XR activists booked on an official tour of the building superglued themselves in a chain around the Speaker’s chair and read out a speech in support of a citizens’ assembly to act on climate matters.

The protest on Friday, involving around 50 XR members, also saw a person climb scaffolding near Westminster Hall while two others used bike locks to chain themselves to the railings at the New Palace Yard entrance.

The Metropolitan Police (MPS) made eight arrests and launched an investigation into the incident.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay, opening business in the chamber on Monday, told MPs: “Steps are being taken to minimise the risk of a recurrence. On September 2 2022, four groups of Extinction Rebellion activists came onto the estate as ticketholders on paid tours.

Lindsay Hoyle file photo
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told MPs about increased security followed protests (Yui Mok/PA)

“One of these groups superglued themselves to one another around the Speaker’s chair. The parliamentary security team and MPS worked closely together to ensure all Extinction Rebellion protesters were removed safely and as quickly as possible from the House of Commons.

“Eight individuals were arrested and have since been released on bail. The police investigation into this incident is now taking place in close liaison with parliamentary security to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“Given the number of protests and campaigns planned over the coming fortnight, and drawing on the events of Friday, the parliamentary security and MPS have adjusted their posture accordingly.

“You will all understand why I cannot go into what details and what processes are being put in place.”

Extinction Rebellion protest
Extinction Rebellion protesters outside the Houses of Parliament, calling for a citizens’ assembly (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Lindsay said it was a “real shame” people have had their visits to Parliament disrupted and cancelled following the protest.

He added: “The right of protest is a fundamental principle of our democracy, however, the rights to peaceful protest do not extend to unlawful activity.”

The Speaker went on: “The security of parliament and the police will take appropriate action to deal with any such acts on the parliamentary estate in the future.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I do want to endorse everything Mr Speaker has just said because we do enjoy the right to lawful peaceful protest but also open democracy as well.

“Those that behave in this way should feel the full force of the law.”

