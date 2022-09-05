‘We face many challenges together’ – world leaders react to Liz Truss victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We face many challenges together’ – world leaders react to Liz Truss victory

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 3:34 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 4:24 pm
Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)

Leader of the European Union have said they look forward to a “constructive relationship” with incoming prime minister Liz Truss, as world leaders congratulated her on her Tory leadership victory.

Ms Truss defeated rival and former chancellor Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399 in the contest and will replace Boris Johnson in No 10 on Tuesday.

Responding to Ms Truss’s victory, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen offered her congratulations and added she wanted a “constructive relationship” with Ms Truss “in full respect of our agreements”.

Ms Truss has said she intends to press ahead with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which will allow the Government to override parts of the agreement struck with the European Union on post-Brexit arrangements.

“The EU and the UK are partners,” Ms von der Leyen tweeted.

“We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements.”

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who has been leading the Brussels side in talks on implementing the Brexit arrangements, said a “positive relationship” between the UK and EU “is of great strategic importance”.

“I stand ready to work intensively and constructively with my new UK interlocutor to foster such a partnership, in full respect of our agreements,” Mr Sefcovic tweeted.

Congratulating Ms Truss, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the “deep friendship” between his nation and the UK will strengthen under her leadership.

“I am sure that under your leadership the deep friendship between Britain and Israel will be further strengthened in all fields,” he tweeted.

Mr Netanyahu, who is leader of the opposition and hopes to regain the premiership as Israel heads into another election cycle, went on to thank Mr Johnson for “valued contributions” to the relationship between the UK and Israel.

“I also take this opportunity to thank Boris Johnson for his valued contributions to the excellent relations between our two countries,” he added.

Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas offered her “heartfelt congratulations”, adding that she is “looking forward” to meeting the new Conservative leader again soon after meeting with her as Foreign Secretary.

Ms Kallas visited Downing Street in June to speak to speak about strengthening the Nato alliance against Russian aggression – meeting outgoing Prime Minister Mr Johnson on the same day he faced a vote of confidence in his leadership.

“Estonia and the UK are already the closest of friends and allies, and I’m confident our partnership will only grow,” tweeted Ms Kallas.

“Looking forward to our cooperation and meeting again soon.”

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida sent his “best wishes” to Ms Truss and added he has “high expectations” for how she will lead the United Kingdom.

“I have high expectations that you will lead the UK with strong leadership,” he tweeted.

“It is my pleasure to collaborate closely with you to realise a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’. Best wishes for your future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese also congratulated Ms Truss.

“I look forward to a continued constructive relationship and friendship between our nations and people,” he tweeted.

Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte said he hopes to further strengthen ties with the UK under Ms Truss’s leadership.

“The Netherlands has long enjoyed close ties with the UK, and I look forward to working with Ms Truss to strengthen them even further,” Mr Rutte tweeted.

“I wish (Ms Truss) every success in her new job.”

