Nuclear test veteran’s joy as commemoration of 70th anniversary announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Nuclear test veteran’s joy as commemoration of 70th anniversary announced

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 3:42 pm
C2HWBR Kiritimati, Kiribati, Christmas Island, An old quonset hut on Christmas Island in the Pacific (John De Mello/Alamy/PA)
C2HWBR Kiritimati, Kiribati, Christmas Island, An old quonset hut on Christmas Island in the Pacific (John De Mello/Alamy/PA)

A veteran of Britain’s atomic testing programme has spoken of his joy after Boris Johnson announced a commemoration day and called for medals to be awarded.

The outgoing Prime Minister announced he will commission an oral history to memorialise the service of veterans who suffered debilitating health problems, while the country will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the first UK nuclear test.

In a letter published on Twitter moments before Lis Truss was named his successor, Mr Johnson urged the next government to consider a medal for nuclear test veterans.

Mr Johnson, who was the first prime minister to meet a group of veterans and campaigners in June, wrote: “I was privileged to be the first Prime Minister to meet some of you in person.

“Hearing your accounts first hand, I’m determined that your achievements will never be forgotten.

“So I am commissioning an oral history to memorialise your service and later this year we will mark the 70th anniversary of the first UK nuclear test.

He added: “The Government will provide funds for other schemes to remember your contribution to national security and offer support as necessary.

“And I have asked that we look again at the case for medallic recognition, because it is my firm belief that you all deserve such an honour, and this work is now in train.”

Eric Barton, an 80-year-old veteran stationed on Christmas Island, said: “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve been fighting for this since 2008, but people have been fighting for years before that.

“It brings me joy to finally have recognition. The MoD (Ministry of Defence) for years have just been saying that there was no danger, no error, no risk in it.

“Now with freedom of information, all these documents are coming out to prove them wrong.”

Mr Barton was stationed on Christmas Island during Operation Dominic, a series of 31 nuclear test explosions conducted in 1962 by the United States in the Pacific.

The operation saw 24 bombs set off in 78 days.

Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey, who previously asked Mr Johnson to meet the group of British nuclear test veterans and their families, urged Ms Truss to recognise their “pain and suffering”.

In the June meeting, campaigners gave Mr Johnson an October deadline to resolve the issue and requested a medal to mark the ‘Plutonium Jubilee’ – 70 years since the first British nuclear test in October 1952.

Alan Owen, a descendant of a nuclear veteran and founder of Labrats, which represents veterans and their families, said: “It was great to hear from Boris Johnson on his final day and for him to provide us with a commemoration day later on in October for the 70th anniversary.

“It was extremely good to hear that he firmly believes that the nuclear veterans deserve a medal and that he’s put in place the train of action to ensure that it happens.

“I think for a prime minister to say that it’s their firm belief that we all deserve such an honour is fantastic. It’s what we were looking for. It doesn’t go as far to say you’ve got your medal.

Rebecca Long-Bailey
Rebecca Long-Bailey called on Liz Truss to recognise veterans’ ‘pain and suffering’ (PA)

“And until that happens, we will always be waiting, but it’s great to have this recognition from Boris as he leaves.”

Ms Long-Bailey said: “It is positive that as a last act of office Boris Johnson has chosen to write to nuclear testing veterans highlighting his support and the action he has taken so far to meet the promises he made to them.

“It is now incumbent on the new PM to recognise the pain and suffering these veterans and their families have been through and urgently ensure that calls for medallic recognition, support and research are met.

“These men gave their all to protect us. It is high time we honoured and supported these veterans and their families like other countries have already done.”

Approximately 20,000 British soldiers, mostly conscripts, witnessed hundreds of atomic tests and were exposed to radiation.

The most notorious was the Operation Grapple Y in 1958, which was over 100 times more powerful than the bombs that levelled Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

There are an estimated 1,500 surviving ex-servicemen of the experiments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Nadine Dorries, one of Boris Johnson’s fiercest defenders, is to stand down as Culture Secretary following his departure from No 10 (James Manning/PA)
Nadine Dorries to quit Cabinet as Boris Johnson leaves No 10
French President Emmanuel Macron. File image (Yves Herman/PA)
Macron calls for ‘strengthened co-operation’ between UK and France
Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson expected to claim office costs as he leaves No 10
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (PA)
Health Secretary is told frontline staff believe NHS has ‘collapsed’
Ukrainians are making “real gains” but fighting is “close and hard”, the Defence Secretary has said (PA)
Ukraine making ‘real gains’ but fighting is ‘close and hard’, Ben Wallace says
Priti Patel (Danny Lawson/PA)
Priti Patel quits as Home Secretary as Truss elected new Tory leader
More than £46 billion was paid out by banks under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than £8 billion of bounce back loans in arrears, new figures show
Priti Patel faced accusations of overseeing a rise in gun and knife crime as she defended her record as Home Secretary (PA)
Patel defends record as Home Secretary as she faces criticism over crime rates
President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)
Johnson and Zelensky to stay in ‘close touch’ as friends
Derek Mackay will return to Holyrood later this week to face questions over the contract for two ferries which are delayed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Mackay to return to Holyrood to be quizzed on ferries ‘fiasco’

More from Press and Journal

Highland Council has been cracking down on vapes. Photo Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
'Well over' 3,000 illegal vape products seized by Highland Council over past year
0
C2HWBR Kiritimati, Kiribati, Christmas Island, An old quonset hut on Christmas Island in the Pacific (John De Mello/Alamy/PA)
Aberdeen Foyer launches Nightstop to combat youth homelessness
One Tui plane was cancelled and another diverted. Photo: Shutterstock
Two more Tui flights to Aberdeen Airport have their routes delayed or diverted
0
C2HWBR Kiritimati, Kiribati, Christmas Island, An old quonset hut on Christmas Island in the Pacific (John De Mello/Alamy/PA)
Man victim of assault and theft near Alness leisure centre
Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Inverurie Locos are the featured games in tonight's episode of Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v…
0
Thomas Marello has been reported missing.
Missing Thomas Marello last seen in Culloden area of Inverness four days ago
0