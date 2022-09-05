Johnson and Zelensky to stay in ‘close touch’ as friends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson and Zelensky to stay in ‘close touch’ as friends

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 5:34 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)
President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)

Boris Johnson and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will “stay in close touch as friends” when the Prime Minister’s tenure draws to a close, Downing Street has said.

The leaders, who have been firm allies throughout the conflict waged by Russia on its neighbour, shared a call on Monday afternoon, the day before the the formal appointment of the new PM.

Mr Johnson thanked Mr Zelensky for his “leadership and friendship” and said it had been “a privilege to work with him and support him”.

The outgoing Prime Minister has made several visits to the Ukrainian capital, the most of recent of which was last month, when he set out a further £54 million package of military aid.

Mr Zelensky has often spoken warmly of his relationship with Mr Johnson, and heaped praise on his “true friend” and ally as the PM entered his final few days in office.

He said he was “very happy” when Mr Johnson survived a crunch confidence vote in June, and noted even after the PM’s downfall he did not want him to “disappear”.

“I want him to be somewhere in politics in a position to be someone,” he told Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson made it clear to Mr Zelensky that he believes the Ukrainian people “can and will win the war”.

“President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for believing in Ukraine and his people and updated on the recent progress of his armed forces in the south of the country,” the PM’s official spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister said he was convinced the Ukrainian forces could continue to succeed in pushing back Russian forces and added that the UK remains steadfast in its support.

“The Prime Minister told President Zelensky it had been a privilege to work with him and support him and the leaders agreed to stay in close touch as friends.”

The spokesman said the Prime Minister did not discuss his successor, Liz Truss, with the Ukrainian leader.

In a tweet following the announcement that Ms Truss had won the Tory leadership contest, Mr Zelensky described Mr Johnson as a “great friend” and thanked him for his “personal bravery”.

Mr Johnson later tweeted that he looked forward to staying friends with Mr Zelensky, as he insisted that the UK would continue to back Ukraine “every step of the way”.

The No 10 spokesman was asked if it was important to Mr Johnson that his last phone call to a world leader as PM was with the Ukrainian president.

He responded: “I think it was very important to the Prime Minister that he was able to reiterate both his firm belief that a new government will be steadfast in its support for Ukraine and that he as an individual will continue to advocate for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine even after he has left the office of Prime Minister.”

