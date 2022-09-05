Patel defends record as Home Secretary as she faces criticism over crime rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Patel defends record as Home Secretary as she faces criticism over crime rates

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 5:50 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 6:33 pm
Priti Patel faced accusations of overseeing a rise in gun and knife crime as she defended her record as Home Secretary (PA)
Priti Patel faced accusations of overseeing a rise in gun and knife crime as she defended her record as Home Secretary (PA)

Priti Patel faced accusations of overseeing a rise in gun and knife crime as she defended her record as Home Secretary.

Ms Patel’s defence of her time in office came hours before she announced she will resign as a minister once Liz Truss formally becomes prime minister.

She told the Commons she is “proud” of her time at the Home Office, which has seen “some of the biggest reforms on security, migration and public safety”.

But she faced questions about crime rates after several high-profile violent incidents over the summer, including the deaths of nine-year old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool and pensioner Thomas O’Halloran, 87, in London.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said “successive Conservative home secretaries” are responsible for a “serious problem” with violent crime.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, was shot dead in her home in Liverpool (Family handout/PA)

Ms Cooper paid tribute to the families of those caught up in violent incidents in recent months and said: “Stabbings are now 60% higher than in 2015, yet the number of violent criminals caught is at a record low.

“There is a serious problem in this country with gun crime, with gangs, with knife crime.

“Not my words, but those of the incoming prime minister. So why have successive Conservative home secretaries allowed it to get this bad?”

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter
Thomas O’Halloran, 87, was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Ms Patel responded by accusing Labour of not supporting the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, which she said “had all the right deterrents in place to go after criminals”, while the Government has supported the police “every single step of the way”.

As Home Office questions began, she had said: “Before I answer today’s questions and start questions, if I may, I’d briefly like to remark on the last three years of Boris Johnson’s prime ministership under which I’ve served as Home Secretary.

“This morning, a written ministerial statement was tabled in my name outlining the work of the Home Office, this department over the last three years on our manifesto commitment and with that, of course, some of the biggest reforms on security, migration and public safety which the Speaker’s (Sir Lindsay Hoyle) just spoken about.

“I’m proud to serve in this Government and I’d like to thank the Prime Minister, Home Office ministers past and present and a wide range of officials.”

In her resignation letter addressed to Mr Johnson, Ms Patel said she will return to the back benches once Ms Truss “formally assumes office and a new home secretary is appointed”.

Shadow policing minister Sarah Jones also criticised Ms Patel’s record, saying “on her watch far more people are a victim of crime”.

She added: “Police officers are forced to use food banks and the police have declared no confidence. What does the minister think the Home Secretary is most proud of: criminals laughing in our face as they get away with it, or thousands more people across this country blighted by crime?”

Crime and policing minister Tom Pursglove defended his boss, claiming Ms Patel has “done a sterling job”, and that she can be “proud of seeing, nationally, burglary being down 24%, neighbourhood crime down by 33%, vehicle offences down by 28%, the fact that we’ve got 72,000 weapons off our streets compared to 2019”.

Ms Patel also told MPs the French are “friends” as she discussed tackling Channel crossings, just weeks after incoming prime minister Ms Truss said during the Tory leadership race the “jury is out” on whether President Emmanuel Macron is a “friend or foe” to the UK.

The Home Secretary also defended the Government’s Rwanda policy, telling the Commons: “This partnership is very clear in terms of standards, the treatment of people that are relocated to Rwanda, the resources that are put in and also the processing of how every applicant is treated.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Nadine Dorries, one of Boris Johnson’s fiercest defenders, is to stand down as Culture Secretary following his departure from No 10 (James Manning/PA)
Nadine Dorries to quit Cabinet as Boris Johnson leaves No 10
French President Emmanuel Macron. File image (Yves Herman/PA)
Macron calls for ‘strengthened co-operation’ between UK and France
Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Johnson expected to claim office costs as he leaves No 10
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (PA)
Health Secretary is told frontline staff believe NHS has ‘collapsed’
Ukrainians are making “real gains” but fighting is “close and hard”, the Defence Secretary has said (PA)
Ukraine making ‘real gains’ but fighting is ‘close and hard’, Ben Wallace says
Priti Patel (Danny Lawson/PA)
Priti Patel quits as Home Secretary as Truss elected new Tory leader
More than £46 billion was paid out by banks under the Bounce Back Loan Scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than £8 billion of bounce back loans in arrears, new figures show
President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)
Johnson and Zelensky to stay in ‘close touch’ as friends
Derek Mackay will return to Holyrood later this week to face questions over the contract for two ferries which are delayed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek Mackay to return to Holyrood to be quizzed on ferries ‘fiasco’
A group of people including children, thought to be migrants, are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Monday September 5, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Patel defends Rwanda plan as migrant crossings top 1,000 in a day

More from Press and Journal

Highland Council has been cracking down on vapes. Photo Nick Ansell/PA Wire.
'Well over' 3,000 illegal vape products seized by Highland Council over past year
0
Priti Patel faced accusations of overseeing a rise in gun and knife crime as she defended her record as Home Secretary (PA)
Aberdeen Foyer launches Nightstop to combat youth homelessness
One Tui plane was cancelled and another diverted. Photo: Shutterstock
Two more Tui flights to Aberdeen Airport have their routes delayed or diverted
0
Priti Patel faced accusations of overseeing a rise in gun and knife crime as she defended her record as Home Secretary (PA)
Man victim of assault and theft near Alness leisure centre
Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Inverurie Locos are the featured games in tonight's episode of Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Lossiemouth v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v…
0
Thomas Marello has been reported missing.
Missing Thomas Marello last seen in Culloden area of Inverness four days ago
0